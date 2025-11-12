Days after Cooper assault, now docs threatened at Nair Hospital

MUMBAI: Distraught relatives of a deceased patient at the civic-run Nair Hospital hurled expletives at doctors and allegedly threatened violence on Monday, when doctors said they could not revive the patient. However, security personnel acted promptly, averting a situation like the one at the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where doctors went on strike after the son of a deceased patient attacked doctors there. BYL Nair Ch. Hospital at Bombay Central in Mumbai, India, (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Things turned tense at Nair Hospital, when a 51-year-old woman was brought into the casualty department at 3.25am on Monday. According to Nair MARD president Dr Digvijay Jadhav, the woman was brought in without any vital signs. “When she arrived, the casualty medical officer on duty, and two resident doctors, took her ECG. It showed a flat line. The woman was dead before admission,” said Jadhav.

However, the patient’s relatives insisted that doctors administer shock therapy. “The doctors explained that resuscitation was not possible, but the relatives got extremely aggressive,” Jadhav said.

An argument followed, lasting several minutes, during which two of the woman’s daughters threatened doctors. When another doctor tried to intervene, they held onto his hand and allegedly threatened violence.

Security personnel managed to bring the situation under control, while the Agripada police were also informed. “The security team acted promptly to de-escalate the situation,” Jadhav said. “They have been alert since the recent assault on a doctor at Cooper Hospital.”

Following the incident, Nair MARD submitted a letter to the hospital administration, seeking action under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.

Hospital dean Dr Shailesh Mohite subsequently ordered the registration of an institutional FIR against the alleged aggressors. “The FIR registration process is underway. The doctors have lodged a complaint and the dean also supported it,” Jadhav said.

Doctors admit that sporadic incidents of aggression occur in emergency wards across civic hospitals. “The patient’s relatives were emotionally charged and suddenly turned violent. Around five to six women began shouting and tried to push the resident doctor on duty. Thankfully, our security personnel intervened in time and prevented anything untoward from happening. A detailed report of the incident has been submitted to the Agripada police,” said Mohite.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Nale of the Agripada police station said they have checked the CCTV footage and will accordingly register an offence.