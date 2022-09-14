Days after NEET-UG results, students highlight error in marksheets

Mumbai: A week after the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) was declared, several students have come forward to highlight errors in their score, and some have highlighted even worse, receiving two mark sheets for the same candidate.

In separate emails, students have addressed this problem to the National Testing Agency (NTA)—the exam conducting authority, but have got no response on the same as yet.

“How can the same student get two different marksheets, with two different scores? Clearly, the NTA has messed up and is not ready to own up,” said Sujeeth S (name changed), one of the NEET-UG candidates. In one marksheet, Sujeeth has scored 621 marks out of 720—taking him to an all-India rank of 11,294, while in the other marksheet his score is 202 out of 720, ranking him at AIR 5,37,236.

In the case of 18-year-old Shruti Maheshwari (name changed), her marks as per her Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet and the answer key released by NTA stands at 626, but his report card shows his mark as 91 only.

“These are children who have spent at least the last two-three years of their lives preparing for this particular exam, and to get such results due to errors is unacceptable. The NTA should ensure such mistakes are avoided,” said Ruiee Kapoor, an activist.

NEET-UG 2022 recorded the highest registrations for the entrance test since its inception, with over 18.7 lakh students registering. Of the 17.64 lakh students who appeared for the exam on July 17, nearly 9.93 lakh candidates cleared the exam this year—this includes 4.29 lakh male and 5.63 lakh, female candidates.

Vineet Joshi, director-general of NTA told HT that they have received similar complaints from students, and are verifying the same. “In several cases, students forge documents to better their score, but we are taking all the complaints into consideration and verifying it against our records,” said Joshi.

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old from Jaipur was caught passing off fake results for Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) exams and claiming to be one of the top scorers. His lie was caught hours before his school had planned a felicitation program for the student, and the JEE office confirmed that his marksheet was fake.

