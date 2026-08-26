MUMBAI: As Mumbai’s autorickshaw and taxi drivers continue to oppose the Marathi mandate for them, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has extended the deadline for language training sessions to cover those who have not yet complied with the requirement. The sessions had ended on August 15. Deadline to learn Marathi extended; RTO crackdown to continue

On Tuesday, Sarnaik said drivers who had not enrolled for training have an additional three months to acquire a working knowledge of Marathi, according to the amended Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. Enforcement by the Regional Transport Offices (RTOS) will, however, continue. Drivers who fail to clear a spot language test conducted by flying squads must enrol in training workshops organised by the transport authorities.

The minister’s announcement came after a meeting with autorickshaw and taxi union leaders on Tuesday, a day after autos in Mumbai went off the streets in a spontaneous protest against the language mandate. While the Marathi mandate covers drivers across Maharashtra, around 60% of Mumbai’s auto and taxi drivers are North Indian and are not conversant in Marathi. The language mandate, they say, could take away their livelihoods.

Welcoming the extension of the training deadline, Mumbai Autorickshaw-Taximen’s Union president and BJP leader Shashank Rao said, “As of now, the RTO will only issue notices and will not penalise the drivers. We will also help run the Marathi training for drivers.”

Rao said there are hundreds of thousands of auto and taxi drivers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Only 165,000 drivers had signed up for training. Hence, extending the deadline was welcome.

Sarnaik said, “We will continue Marathi training through the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh. Training centres have been identified in Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Nalasopara, Vasai-Virar and Navi Mumbai. The RTO will soon announce a contact number to provide information about these centres.”

He claimed drivers have “expressed respect for Maharashtra’s culture and identity”. “This is a government that creates employment, not one that takes away employment. People should not believe rumours,” the minister said.

On enforcement action, he added, “During this period, drivers will be given an opportunity to learn Marathi. Although action to suspend a badge may be possible under the law, badges will not be cancelled during these three months. However, if a driver refuses to learn Marathi even after the extended period, action to cancel their badge could be taken as per the law.”