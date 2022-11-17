Decade after Bal Thackeray’s death, his heir struggles to reclaim Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s 10th death anniversary is being observed on Thursday months after Eknath Shinde’s rebellion split the party and led to the collapse of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s government.

Shinde replaced Uddhav Thackeray, Bal Thackeray’s political heir, as the chief minister as he formed the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s help this year. The Shinde faction has also staked claim to the party and prompted the Election Commission of India to freeze Shiv Sena’s name and bow and arrow poll symbol.

The BJP’s return to power in 2014 at the Centre two years after Bal Thackeray’s death led to its battle of dominance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray ended his alliance with the BJP and formed the government with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in 2019. His faction has sought the disqualification of the Shinde camp lawmakers to retain control over the party after losing power.

The Thackerays face the challenge of reviving the party’s organisation and retaining Sena’s traditional supporter base.

Political analyst Hemant Desai said Uddhav Thackeray seemed confused after the split but has put his act together and is fighting back. “He seems confident that he still has support on the ground.”

Another analyst Abhay Deshpande said Thackeray would continue to take an anti-BJP stance despite losing 40 of his 54 lawmakers. “He did not want the Sena to meet the fate of other allies of BJP...[they] were marginalised. That is why he gradually shifted to the non-BJP side. He has managed to be the face of the opposition in Maharashtra. The NCP and Congress are supporting him. It could be a gamble but he has chosen to take it.”

Desai said the way the Shinde government was being run was also not ideal. “Controversies including those related to its inability to stop investments from going Gujarat are not doing good to the rebel faction. They [the Shinde faction] are still not coming across as a political party.”

