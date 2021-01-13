IND USA
After its initial shutdown in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the suburban train services have been partially resumed.(HT Photo)
Decision on Mumbai locals' resumption for all likely today: All you need to know

Here is all you need to know about the timeline for resumption of the local trains in Mumbai.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:41 PM IST

The Maharashtra government is likely to decide today on reopening Mumbai’s local train services to the general public as officials have confirmed that the matter would be taken up for discussion in the state cabinet. An official from the Railways department said, “We are currently operating local train services... We do not have any problem and are waiting for the state government directive regarding permitting the general public. A decision on the permission is expected soon.”

After its initial shutdown in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the suburban train services have been partially resumed, allowing only essential workers and some sections of people to travel in them.

Here is all you need to know about the timeline for resumption of the local trains in Mumbai -

1. Considered to be the ‘lifeline of Mumbai’ for its coverage and vast number of people transported, local services in Mumbai came to a grinding halt after a country-wide lockdown was imposed in India in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 disease.

2. On June 15, 2020, services resumed partially, only for essential service providers, with close to 300 trains being run on all lines. Strict social-distancing norms were enforced for travel.

3. After gradual reduction in Covid-19 cases in the city, women were allowed in local trains in October 2020. However, travel time was restricted from 11am to 3pm and from 7pm until the final train.

4. Also, lawyers were allowed to avail the local train services in October but weren’t allowed to board the trains during peak hours in the morning and evening. However, practicing lawyers and clerks were allowed to take the trains only in December 2020.

5. The services were thrown open by the Maharashtra government to all teachers and non teaching staff in November 2020.

Since December 2020, authorities have hinted at the services being resumed completely for all general public. However, no decision has been announced yet. Maharashtra has been the most affected state by Covid-19 in India, in terms of number of cases reported and fatalities.

