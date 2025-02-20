Mumbai: In a significant push to promote adventure tourism in Maharashtra, the state’s tourism department is set to acquire the decommissioned naval warship INS Guldar, which will be deliberately sunk near the Nivati Rocks, off the coast of Vengurla in Sindhudurg District to create an artificial reef. This will be India’s first artificial reef of its kind and aims to enhance the region’s appeal as a scuba diving destination. Decommissioned naval warship INS Guldar to be sunk off Sindhudurg coast to boost scuba tourism

Decommissioned ships, including aircraft carriers, cruise ships, and warships, are often sunk worldwide to create artificial reefs. Notable examples include the USS Spiegel Grove, a US Navy landing ship sunk off Florida, and two Thai Royal Navy ships submerged in Chonburi, Thailand.

Before sinking, these vessels are thoroughly cleaned to ensure they provide a safe habitat for marine life. Their large, complex structures support biodiversity, helping replenish fish populations and restore damaged reefs. Additionally, these artificial reefs serve as popular dive sites for recreational divers.

Currently, Malvan in Sindhudurg is promoted as a diving hub by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), which also operates a diving school. The new initiative is expected to elevate the district’s tourism potential and create fresh employment opportunities.

Boost for marine tourism

INS Guldar, an 83-metre-long Kumbhir-class landing ship, was built in Poland and commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985. Principal secretary of the state tourism department, Atul Patne said, “The Navy has generously provided the vessel free of cost.” He also confirmed the development, stating, “The Indian Navy has provided us with INS Guldar, a warship decommissioned last year. It is being transported from Port Blair to Karwar. Vital components will be removed before the ship is taken to Vijaydurg and eventually submerged at Nivati. Scuba divers will be able to explore the ship, and we also plan to organise training sessions where participants will learn to navigate and explore the sunken ship safely and minimise disturbance to the site.”

A senior tourism department official noted that several countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, and European nations, have successfully repurposed naval vessels to promote scuba diving. Florida, for instance, generates approximately ₹50 crore annually from diving tourism. This initiative could also provide employment opportunities for retired naval personnel in India.

Initially, the state government had sought INS Vikrant for this project, but the Navy requested payment for the vessel. The state then wrote to the Navy again on June 7, 2023, requesting an alternative warship. On February 22, 2024, the Navy agreed to provide INS Guldar, which was officially decommissioned on January 12, 2024. A detailed project report, estimated at ₹20 crore, has already been prepared. The MTDC is in the process of securing necessary environmental clearances from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Economic and environmental potential

Sindhudurg Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane hailed the initiative as a game-changer for regional tourism. “This has been a long-pending demand. The project will significantly boost Sindhudurg’s tourism industry and create both direct and indirect employment. The region has immense tourism potential, and this will substantially increase footfall,” he said.

A naval source highlighted that the Navy, as part of its policy, offers certain decommissioned vessels, aircraft, and helicopters for public display. Similar initiatives include a naval vessel exhibited at Mumbai’s Essel World and a maritime museum set up along the beach in Karwar.

Marine expert Sarang Kulkarni, who was previously involved in the project, emphasised the environmental precautions being taken. “This will be India’s first artificial reef of its kind. The ship will be completely decontaminated before being sunk. All pollutants, including hydraulic and engine oils, as well as asbestos materials, will be removed. The process is expected to take approximately three months to ensure the vessel is free from hazardous substances.”