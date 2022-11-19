Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi

Defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi

mumbai news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:16 AM IST

Thane: A defamation case was registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Thane Nagar police station for allegedly insulting Savarkar in one of his speeches during his Bharat Jodo Yatra

Akola, Nov 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Akola on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (AICC)
Akola, Nov 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Akola on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (AICC)
ByHT Correspondent

Thane: A defamation case was registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Thane Nagar police station for allegedly insulting Savarkar in one of his speeches during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A woman BJP leader from Thane, Vandana Dongre, filed the complaint.

The latest controversy over Savarkar’s place in history broke on Tuesday after Gandhi’s comment at an event in honour of tribal leader Birsa Munda. After his controversial statement, several BJP and Shiv Sena party workers held agitations in Thane. Thane BJP workers also staged a protest against Rahul Gandhi at Sawatyantra Veer Savarkar’s Idol at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane.

An officer from Thane Nagar police station said, “A case has been filed under IPC sections 500 and 501. We will soon send a notice to him to be present for the inquiry.”

On Tuesday, Gandhi said, “I have a document that comprises Savarkar’s letter to (the) British in which he has stated ‘I beg to remain, sir, your most obedient servant’. This is not written by me... but by Savarkarji. Let everyone read this document.”

“I am very clear that he helped the British,” he said.

The Congress leader added that Savarkar signed this letter whereas Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were in prison for years and did not write any letter.

“I believe Savarkarji signed this letter because of fear,” Gandhi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out