Delhi and Mumbai account for nearly 40% of accidents in six major cities: Report

Mumbai: Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) accounted for 20.3% of the 1.27 lakh road accidents across six metro cities in the country, whereas the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for 18.2% despite having five times the vehicle density than the NCR.

Insurance company ACKO recently released its Index Report 2022 which revealed the most common reasons and trends in accidents in the six metro cities. ACKO studied 1.27 lakh accidents from January to June 2022 based on the insurance claims it received.

Apart from Delhi NCR and Mumbai, the report covered Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The reasons behind the mishaps were fairly common in Delhi and Mumbai. While the “fault of the other driver” was responsible for most of the accidents in these cities, potholes, rash driving, drunk driving and animal crossings were the other reasons.

The company found that Sector 12 in Noida in the Delhi NCR and Ghatkopar West in Mumbai were the most accident-prone areas. While Sector 12 in Noida accounted for around 9% of all accidents in NCR, Ghatkopar West registered almost 5% of MMR accidents, followed by Mira Road (4%), Kandivali West (3.9%) and Thane West (3.8%).

Mumbai Traffic police officials said that in 2021 fatalities rose to 387 from 349 in 2020 – an increase of 11% over the year. In 2022 till June, 156 people died in 154 crashes across the city, compared to 233 deaths reported in 215 crashes in the first six months of 2019. In 2021, 202 people were killed in road accidents during the period.

“Speeding was the number one cause for accidents, followed by drink driving and lane cutting along with poor construction and maintenance of the roads due to which former police commissioner Sanjay Pandey had made it mandatory for pillion riders to wear helmets as 47% of deaths were of two-wheeler riders and pillion riders,” said a traffic police officer.

The ACKO report also revealed that apart from the concentration at Ghatkopar West, most other accidents were more or less uniformly distributed across Mumbai, and the city ranked fourth after Delhi NCR, Chennai (18.6%) and Hyderabad (18.5%) in the overall number of accidents. Among the six metros, it was Bengaluru that fared the best, emerging as the least accident-prone city with a recorded accident rate of 16%.

“Road accidents and fatalities that go along poor condition of roads are preventable and can be predicted if proven counter-measures are applied. This accident index is just a helping hand for policymakers and administrators so that they can place measures across the accident-prone locations in India to further regulate the traffic and considerably reduce accidents,” said Animesh Das, senior director of motor underwriting at ACKO.