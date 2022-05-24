Delhi engineer, 24, who went missing in Lonavla forest found dead in gorge
PUNE: A 24-year-old Delhi engineer who went missing last week during a trek at Lonavla near Pune has been found dead in a 40-feet deep gorge near Duke’s Nose on Tuesday, police said.
Police said a rescue team from INS Shivaji, a naval station based in Lonavla, spotted Farhan Shah lying dead in the gorge. Efforts are being made by a joint team, which also comprises police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, to retrieve his body, said Pune Rural superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Deshmukh.
Deshmukh said it was possible that Shah, an engineer with a robotics firm, may have slipped and fallen in the gorge.
Farhan Shah, who was on an official visit to Kolhapur, took some time off after work to go on a trek on Friday afternoon.
At some point, he realised that he was lost in the forest and phoned his brother to get him help. His brother informed the Lonavla police about the distress call. The search for Farhan Shah began soon after.
The deceased was into making robots and his brother Irfan Shah from Delhi had informed the Lonavla police about his brother’s distress call seeking help as he had lost his way in the jungles.
“Since he was alone, it became difficult for him to reconnect with the outside world,” district SP Deshmukh said. Otherwise, he added, the area where he went missing is not known to be one where trekkers go missing or meet with accidents.
To be sure, local groups such as Shivdurg Pratisthan, which was also helping to find Farhan Shah, said they have helped locate over 600 tourists who lost their way in the forest since 2005. Most of them were located in a matter of hours.
Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses in Delhi, takes a ride too
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off '150 electric buses' of the Delhi Transport Corporation in the national capital, while urging citizens to ensure they were not dirtied. He also boarded one of the buses from the Indraprastha depot for a ride to the Rajghat Bus Depot. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot and chief secretary Naresh Kumar accompanied him during the bus ride.
BJP names candidates for MLC polls, denies ticket to BS Yediyurappa's son
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Tuesday announced its candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the Legislative Council. Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's son, BY Vijayendra, who is the present state vice president of the party, has been denied an MLC ticket by the central leadership. The biennial election will be set for June 3.
1993 Mumbai blasts: 4 accused remanded in CBI custody
A special court in Mumbai has remanded the four accused arrested from Gujarat in connection with the 1993 Mumbai bombings case in the Central Bureau of Investigation custody until May 30. Abu Bakar, Sayyed Qureshi, Shoeb Qureshi, and Yusud Bhatka were arrested on May 17 over 29 years after serial bomb blasts rocked Mumbai and left 257 people dead. The CBI sought their custody for 14 days for custodial interrogation.
Delhiwale: The Walled City dictionary
Delhi has been built, destroyed and rebuilt many times over. Dating from the early 17th century, the so-called Old Delhi is not really old, compared to Delhi's other cities. But its dense history makes it appear ancient, like a young person's prematurely greying hair. Also known as the Walled City, most of its stone wall has been lost to time. Its neighbourhoods and streets barely retain the substance of their original character.
Qutub Minar case: ASI opposes temple 'restoration' bid; court order on June 9
The Saket District Court in Delhi on Tuesday reserved its order for June 9 on the appeals against a civil judge order dismissing the suit which alleged that the Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid situated within Qutub Minar Complex was built in place of a temple complex and sought its restoration. Additional district judge Nikhil Chopra asked the parties concerned to file written submissions within a week.
