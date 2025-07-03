Delivery boy drowns in Grant Road housing society swimming pool

MUMBAI: A 44-year-old delivery person drowned in a housing society pool in Grant Road on Tuesday.He slipped into a pool on the 22nd floor of the building while making a delivery, said the police. SWIGGY food delivery app, guy on delivery. For stock shoot happened 08.12.17, pic by Hemant Mishra/mint

According to the Gamdevi police, the deceased, Imran Akbar Khojada, was delivering some juice to a resident of the Darshan Volanzo residential society around 11:30 pm. The 22nd floor of the building has a large terrace, a walking area, and a four-feet deep swimming pool. According to CCTV footage the deceased was on a call when he got off the lift, slipped into the pool, and drowned with no one around to save him. The police said that the area usually had a watchman, but he had left his post when the accident occurred.

When the order was delayed, the resident, Harshwardhan Mishra contacted the food delivery platform and was told that his order was out for delivery. The delivery platform however was unable to contact Khojada, said the police. When Mishra, who was sitting on the terrace, decided to leave, he noticed someone in the pool and dove in and brought the body out of the water. Mishra then alerted the police.

The police said that they have spoken to the deceased’s brother and added, “The CCTV footage makes it clear that he slipped into the pool and there was no foul play involved.” The police have registered an accidental death report under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).