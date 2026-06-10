Demolition delay leaves homeowners of Garib Nagar displaced

MUMBAI: At least 40 people can be seen seated under the foot-overbridge connecting Garib Nagar, in Bandra East, to the railway station, every day sheltering from the harsh sun. They are not homeless, but owners of 100 houses, whose illegally constructed upper floors are being demolished by the Western Railway (WR). As the illegal upper floors of their homes are being razed, homeowners live amid rubble, devoid of basic services such as water and power. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

After the large-scale razing of unauthorised homes in Garib Nagar concluded on May 23, WR set a deadline of May 25-27 to complete the demolition of the upper floors of the 100 legal houses. But over 10 days since the deadline, families continue to live amid rubble, devoid of basic services such as water and power, which were disconnected on May 19 ahead of the drive. Residents allege the basic amenities have not been restored despite repeated assurances from WR.

The Bombay high court had permitted the demolition of around 400 ineligible structures and upper floors of 100 eligible ones, before WR carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Garib Nagar last month to facilitate crucial railway projects.

Standing outside his partially razed home, 45-year-old Shaikh Shamsuddin, a tailor, said residents are asked to vacate their houses in the morning to ease manual demolition of the upper floors. “We wait outside the entire day but on many occasions find hardly any work being done – this has been the pattern for the last two days. They are working at their own pace, while we suffer,” said Shamsuddin, to this correspondent who visited the spot on Tuesday.

“We were assured that water and electricity would be restored once the demolition drive is over. It’s been over two weeks and we are being made to survive without basic amenities,” said Chandrakant Kuchekar, 65, a retired rickshaw driver.

General shop owner 70-year-old Anwar Hussain and his family struggle to make their way in and out of their house, as piles of debris continue to choke the narrow pathways leading to the settlement. “WR seems reluctant to clear the debris,” he said, standing beneath a roof that would collapse with the season’s first shower.

The hardships extend beyond damaged homes and blocked access. Hasina Shaikh, 51, a house help, said LPG cylinders are no longer being delivered inside the settlement. “We have to walk nearly two kilometres to collect them. While our homes were declared legal, following many surveys, our lives are torn apart,” she said.

The incomplete work and heaps of rubble lying around has also triggered a health crisis – evidenced by the proliferation of rats. “Members of my family are covered in rashes. We remain awake through the night to protect our two young kids from the rats,” said Ramzan Khan, 35, who runs an import-export business. “My wife was bitten twice yesterday. We do not have any clarity on how long we have to live in such limbo.”

One of the hardest hit is Parveen Shaikh, 48, a domestic worker employed in Pali Hill. Unable to leave the damaged home unattended, the family has divided its responsibilities – while she goes to work, her brother-in-law guards the house. “I have packed off my children to my mother’s home in Nashik. We have become security guards of our own home.”

“The structure could collapse at any moment. It’s unsafe to sleep inside, so we sleep in the open, but RPF personnel ask us to return inside,” she said, pointing to the cracks in the walls.

In the face of manual demolitions, residents have also alleged becoming victims of rampant thefts. As 48-year-old Mohammed Sheikh, a daily wager, said: “Two ceiling fans and several utensils have been stolen from my house. While RPF assured us of tracing the stolen items, we are yet to hear from them.”

When contacted by HT, WR PRO Vineet Abhishek confirmed that the final leg of the demolition was complete but failed to give specific details.