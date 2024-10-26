PUNE: After being denied a ticket to contest from the Kasba Peth constituency, BJP’s city unit president Dheeraj Ghate criticised his party for sidelining a “Hindutvawadi” candidate. Denied ticket, BJP leader targets party over ‘Hindutva’

Ghate’s disappointment surfaced on social media shortly after BJP announced Hemant Rasane as its candidate. He expressed frustration, stating, “You want a Hindutvawadi government but refuse a candidate who has devoted 30 years of his life to Hindutva.”

Both Ghate and former BJP city president Jagdish Mulik were overlooked, with the BJP opting for Rasane instead. When contacted for further comment, Ghate did not respond.

Reacting to the issue, minister of state for civil aviation and senior BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol said, “There is only one seat, and many were vying for it. Everyone cannot be accommodated. However, we will discuss Ghate’s concerns within the party.”

Meanwhile, Rasane expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “I have been a dedicated BJP and RSS worker throughout my political career. I’ve always honoured the responsibilities entrusted to me and am confident of victory this time.”

Sources within BJP noted dissatisfaction with Ghate’s public criticism, stating, “It’s natural to feel disappointed, but Ghate holds a key position and should have addressed his concerns privately. This public display sends the wrong message.”