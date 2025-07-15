Deputy CM Eknath Shinde directs BMC to raze illegal buildings

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said he would direct the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate action against the illegal constructions in the city. Shinde said he would ask the BMC commissioner to make a list of illegal constructions, divide them into priority wise categories, and take action accordingly. He also announced plans to rehabilitate people residing on footpaths by treating them as project affected people (PAP). (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

While discussing an illegal structure in Vile Parle, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from across parties alleged that BMC officials do not take any action against the illegal constructions. The legislators included the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parag Alwani, Yogesh Sagar, and the Shiv Sena-UBT’s Ajay Chaudhari and Varun Sarpotdar. The MLAs said wherever there were illegal constructions, as per government policy there should be action against the assistant municipal commissioners of the ward and the senior police inspector of the respective police stations.

Speaker of the state legislative assembly Rahul Narwekar asked MLAs of Mumbai to submit a list of illegal constructions in their constituency by the end of the day and directed the government to initiate action before the ongoing monsoon session ends.

Minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal said that despite existing legal provisions, it was right that no officer has been held responsible for illegal construction. However, she added that action would be taken against them and the laws would be amended if needed.

Shinde, who heads the Urban Development Department (UDD), said, “The BMC will be asked to demolish illegal structures. Nobody will be spared if no action was taken against such structures.” He added that the state would look into officials who failed to act against illegal buildings in their jurisdiction.