“Uddhav the real traitor”, Fadnavis bats for Shinde

KALYAN: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis left no stone while slamming Shivsena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray while addressing a public rally at Kalyan’s Phadke ground on Monday, marking the completion of nine years of Narendra Modi as Prime minister of India Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Kalyan’s Phadke Ground while addressing a public meeting to mark nine years of Modi government on Monday, June 19, 2023 (Pramod Tambe/HT PHOTO)

Speaking to party workers and residents, he said,”You are the real cheater who cheated the voters for power and position. The 2.5 years in power is like Kumbhakaran in power.”

“During the elections BJP and Shivsena asked for votes together. However, Uddhav Thackeray changed his intentions for power, backstabbed the BJP and cheated us,” said Fadnavis.

“Eknath Shinde remained with the same people from whom he sought votes. He did not cheat. Hence you are the real cheater,” he added.

The public meet was also attended by Panchayati Raj minister Kapil Patil, BJP minister Ravindra Chavan, BJP’s other MLA’s and party workers.

Fadnavis wished Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Shiv Sena’s anniversary. “Shiv Sena has two programs today for its anniversary. One program is being held under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who saved the Shiv Sena, and the second under Uddhav Thackeray, who drowned the ideas of the Shiv Sena leaders,” he said.

“Our prime minister is the one who celebrated Diwali with our jawan at the border. While Uddhav Thackeray does not even meet his sainiks at Worli, “ he said.

Fadnavis highlighted the appointment of Special investigating Team (SIT) by Eknath Shinde against the 12,500 scams in Brihanmumbai municipal corporation. With the help of SIT, Fadnavis assured to bring back the money.

During the public address, Fadnavis also threw light on the various works undertaken by PM Narendra Modi worth crores of rupees under various schemes.

He also urged people to vote for Narendra Modi for the upcoming elections promising developments.

“Can they tell me a single project they did for Mumbai Metropolitan Region during their tenure,” he said, claiming no works were undertaken by Uddhav Thackeray in MMR.