Detained for stalking by RPF, 59-year-old dies in Thane

Published on Oct 06, 2022

Thane: A 59-year-old man, who was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Thane railway station after a woman and her mother complained of him stalking, fell unconscious and was declared dead after he was taken to the Thane civil hospital

Thane: A 59-year-old man, who was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Thane railway station after a woman and her mother complained of him stalking, fell unconscious and was declared dead after he was taken to the Thane civil hospital.

As per the Thane GRP, the man was following the woman for several days. She along with her mother took the help of RPF and detained him on Thursday morning. While he was taken to an RPF officer for inquiry, he fell unconscious before any inquiry or complaint was lodged.

He was rushed to the Thane civic hospital and was declared dead. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Bhavsar(59) – a resident of Kalyan who worked as a security guard at Belapur.

“His family was informed about the incident and they have arrived too. Since there was no complaint from the woman, we have registered an accidental death report in this case,” said A Kande, senior police inspector

    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Thursday, October 06, 2022
