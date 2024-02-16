Developer, three others booked for negligence after labourer died on-site

Dombivali: After a 35-year-old labourer, Manojkumar Kameshawar Sao died after falling from an under-construction building’s elevator duct in Dombivli on January 23, a case was registered against Badrinath Makhare, identified as the developer of the under construction building, along with the project manager, engineer, and safety supervisor, HT Image

According to police sources, Sao was working on the highrise construction site around 1pm when he fell into a duct of the elevator and suffered severe head injuries. Sao was rushed to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead before admission.

Vijay Kadam, Senior Police Inspector, Tilak Nagar Police Station said, “Initially Accidental Death Report (ADR) was lodged. During the investigation, we learned that the developer, the safety supervisor, the Project manager, and the engineer had not taken adequate safety precautions for the labourer. Following this, Sao died after falling off. We have issued a notice to the accused to appear at the police station. So far no arrests have been made out yet.”

The case, filed under sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and 34 (Common Intention) of the Indian Penal Code, alleges that the accused failed to implement adequate safety measures for the labourer.