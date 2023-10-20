News / Cities / Mumbai News / Developers, contractors booked for negligence in woman labourer’s death

Developers, contractors booked for negligence in woman labourer’s death

ByN K Gupta
Oct 20, 2023 09:05 PM IST

42-year-old woman labourer hailing from Odisha was killed after she fell down from the 15th floor of a building in Kalyan in June

The Mahatma Phule Police on Thursday booked a case against five persons including the three proprietors, a contractor, and labour contractor for allegedly not providing the safety equipment to a woman labourer who fell from the 15th floor of the building while working on the site and died.

The police said that the accused have been identified as Pramod Tiwari, Maruti Datilkar, Yogesh Datilkar (proprietors) of Kalyan-based developer firm, Rupesh Patil (contractor), and Imazuddin Miyan (labour contractor).

A case was lodged under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The incident took place at the construction site of the building in Kalyan on June 3 this year. The deceased was identified as Sujata Sahu, 42, who lived with her family in Kalyan, and originally belonged to Odisha. She was working on the 15th floor of the building and fell down into fourth floor duct and died on the spot. She was taken to Rukhminibai Hospital in Kalyan for post-mortem. She suffered grievous hand and head injuries, the police said.

Ashok Honmane, Senior police inspector, at Mahatma Phule police station, said, “ Initially, we lodged an Accidental Death Report. Later, during the investigations, we learned that the woman labourer was not provided any safety equipment while working on the floor. So the ADR was converted into an FIR on Thursday. So far, no arrests have been made yet. We have issued a notice to appear at the police station and will later produce them in court. “

