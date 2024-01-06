Diamond bourse at BKC to pay for direct connect to Metro 2B

MUMBAI: If all goes according to plan a foot over bridge (FOB) will be created to connect the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Metro 2B, which will run between DN Nagar and Mandale (off Sion-Panvel Road), when it is inaugurated. Laborers fix a water fountain outside the World's Largest Diamond Bourse at BKC in Mumbai on Thursday. Bharat Diamond Bourse will inaugurate the World's Largest Diamond Bourse on Oct. 17. HT Photo by Kunal Patil. Mumbai:14.10.10

The governing body of BDB recently made this request to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) – the planning authority of BKC – which has accepted the demand, provided the bourse pays for it. This was confirmed to Hindustan Times by MMRDA’s metropolitan commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Mukherjee said apart from the connect to Metro 2B, “they also proposed one with the bullet train’s terminal, which is being developed by National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) at BKC, either by an FOB or something similar.”

“We have decided to provide them a direct connection to the metro line because it will decongest the BKC area if 40,000 people visiting the bourse’s offices each day can be kept off the roads. BDP will have to pay for the connections after the designs are approved by MMRDA,” said Mukherjee. He also said, going forward, any entity – office complex, housing complex or commercial organisation -- can ask for a direct connection with a metro, provided they pay for it and get a design cleared from MMRDA.

Mehul Shah, vice president, BDB, said, “We are awaiting a formal clearance after which we will float tenders. The bourse has a footfall of 50,000 per day. The metro will be our lifeline. We will make this arm of the connector secure – only those with access pass will be allowed inside. This way, many people using their private cars can shift to Metro 2B.” The closest metro station from the bourse is ILFS.

Shah did not commit to the bullet train link, saying the idea was “far off and may not be logistically feasible”.

Spread over a 20-acre plot, BDB is home to around 2,500 small and large diamond traders, in addition to the custom house, banks and other service providers who cater to the gems and jewellery trade. It has 26 towers with nine floors each. The total constructed area is 2,000,000 sq ft, with two basements of additional 1,000,000 sq ft. The facilities at the bourse comprise offices of diamond traders, four walk-in vaults, 24,500 safe deposit boxes, a 580-square-metre (6,200 sq ft) trading floor, strong rooms, lockers and customs clearance facilities with all the modern facilities required to carry on day-to-day business.