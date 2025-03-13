Diamond-studded jewellery worth 1.9 crore stolen from Bandra showroom

MUMBAI: Police have launched a special operation to hunt down a thief who made off with diamond-studded gold jewellery worth ₹1.9 crore from a showroom in Bandra West on the weekend. (Shutterstock)

The Bandra police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown thief after he broke into the Khishala showroom on Gurunanak Road at Turner House in Bandra, and stole the jewellery from five of 26 boxes in a safe he broke open. The thief entered the showroom through a window, said a police officer.

The crime branch is carrying out a parallel investigation and has appointed three to four teams to investigate the break-in. CCTV footage is being examined for clues.

The theft took place between 8.15pm on Saturday and 10.15am on Monday at the Khishala brand’s administrative office. The complainant, the proprietor of the showroom, is Samarth Suresh Bajaj, a jewellery trader who lives in Khar.

On Saturday night, at 8:15pm, his employee Anil shut the showroom after all transactions were completed. The showroom was closed on Sunday, a weekly holiday. The break-in was discovered on Monday when the showroom was opened at 10.30am.

“We have registered a case of theft and are investigating all aspects of the crime,” said a police officer from the Bandra police station.