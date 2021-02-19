IND USA
For representational purpose only. (FILE)
mumbai news

Diesel costs 87 for a litre, petrol at 96.32 in Mumbai

Fuel prices saw another hike with diesel price crossing 87 on Thursday. One litre of diesel was priced at 87.32 in Mumbai whereas one litre of petrol cost 96.32. Both the fuel prices are all-time high.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST

Fuel prices saw another hike with diesel price crossing 87 on Thursday. One litre of diesel was priced at 87.32 in Mumbai whereas one litre of petrol cost 96.32. Both the fuel prices are all-time high.

Petrol price crossed 96 in the city on Wednesday and diesel was priced at 86.98 for one litre.

Transporters said that due to the constant increase in diesel prices, small transport businesses are being impacted and many are shut. “Many small transport businesses across the country are impacted due to the continuous increase in diesel prices. Small transport operators deal on a daily basis, and thus the constant fuel increase in a major concern,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was priced at 95.75 in the city whereas diesel cost 86.72. On Monday, one litre of petrol was available for 95.46 and diesel 86.34.

People sitting with their masks pulled down at Chembur market in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra crosses 5,000 Covid cases after 76 days, strict measures imposed

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:29 AM IST
On Thursday, the state recorded 5,427 new cases of Covid-19, taking the count to 2,081,520. Authorities in Yavatmal, Akola and Amravati have imposed either partial lockdown or strict restrictions .
Beneficiaries wait in an observation area after getting Covid-19 vaccine at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Vaccination drive in Mumbai: 128% turnout, the highest so far

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The city on Thursday saw 13,413 beneficiaries getting their Covid-19 vaccine shots with a 128% turnout against the target of 10,500 beneficiaries.
People wait in queue outside an airport. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Domestic ait traffic sees month-on-month increase since October

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:23 AM IST
According to the January traffic report released by civil aviation regulator Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, 7.7 million passengers flew last month to destinations across the country.
Workers in PPE kits sanitise a classroom. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Some colleges start practical classes, others unsure as Covid-19 cases rise

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to announce Covid-19 protocol for colleges to reopen. Meanwhile, some colleges have reopened partially for final-year students.
School employees sanitise a class room. (HT FILE PHOTO)
mumbai news

Some Mumbai schools call students sans nod from civic body

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Many schools have started calling small groups of students, particularly those from higher classes, to attend classes on school premises.
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra gets Bombay HC relief over cooperative society poll

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:13 AM IST
In a relief to Maharashtra government which had extended the term of managing committees of cooperative societies as elections could not be held due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Bombay high court (HC) has dismissed a petition challenging the state government’s decision.
For representational purpose only. (FILE)
mumbai news

CB allegedly also recovered 10,000 South African Rand ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49,819) from the accused’s possession.
mumbai news

South African national arrested with 3kg heroin worth 9 crore at Mumbai airport

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a foreign national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday and allegedly recovered 3kg of heroin worth 9 crore in the illicit market
Cycling in Mumbai became more popular during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Poor infra poses a speed bump as Mumbai aims to become bicycle capital of India

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:22 PM IST
In the aftermath of the global pandemic, city authorities and urban planners are promoting cycling, especially for last-mile connectivity
Locals gathered at the spot and took the two injured men to a hospital and informed the police. (AFP)
mumbai news

Ghatkopar man booked for murder of neighbour, assault of another

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Pant Nagar police has booked a Ghatkopar resident after he killed a neighbour and assaulted another on Wednesday
The court was hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by advocate Saurabh Nagarsheth, who was booked for manhandling and obstructing traffic police officers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Dug-up roads not an excuse to park illegally: Mumbai sessions court

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:13 PM IST
A dug-up road is not an excuse for people to park their vehicles on roads, observed a sessions court while granting anticipatory bail to an advocate booked for obstructing traffic police from doing their duty
The 30-minute e-bike journey from Kurla railway station to BKC will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.
mumbai news

E-bike services now available outside Mumbai’s Kurla railway station

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Central Railway (CR) along with mobile application-based electric bike-sharing platform Yulu on Thursday introduced e-bike services outside Kurla railway station
Commuters at CSMT, Mumbai. (HT file)
mumbai news

Buildings to be sealed, marshals in trains: BMC's new Covid-19 norms for Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Maharashtra's capital city recorded 736 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday as its tally rose to 316,487.
The death toll in Mumbai is at 11,432 with the addition of four fresh fatalities that occurred in the span of 24 hours.(HT)
mumbai news

Over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; highest daily rise in 75 days

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:59 PM IST
  • As per the daily bulletin released by the state health department, Maharashtra recorded 5,427 new infections on Thursday, which took its tally to 2.08 million.
Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked us to follow Covid-19 protocols and avoid gatherings. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Fadnavis slams Maha govt for allowing gatherings by MVA allies

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The BJP leader said the Uddhav Thackeray government is allowing large gatherings by ruling parties, but appealing others to avoid crowding to curb the spread of coronavirus.
