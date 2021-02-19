Diesel costs ₹87 for a litre, petrol at ₹96.32 in Mumbai
Fuel prices saw another hike with diesel price crossing ₹87 on Thursday. One litre of diesel was priced at ₹87.32 in Mumbai whereas one litre of petrol cost ₹96.32. Both the fuel prices are all-time high.
Petrol price crossed ₹96 in the city on Wednesday and diesel was priced at ₹86.98 for one litre.
Transporters said that due to the constant increase in diesel prices, small transport businesses are being impacted and many are shut. “Many small transport businesses across the country are impacted due to the continuous increase in diesel prices. Small transport operators deal on a daily basis, and thus the constant fuel increase in a major concern,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).
On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹95.75 in the city whereas diesel cost ₹86.72. On Monday, one litre of petrol was available for ₹95.46 and diesel ₹86.34.
