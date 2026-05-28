Mumbai: With the previous 44-day extension for scientific remediation of old, overflowing landfills at the Mulund dumping ground expiring on Thursday, the contractor, Bio Mining India Private Limited, has sought yet another extension from the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) citing severe shortage of diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) linked to the war in west Asia. Diesel shortage prompts plea for extension of biomining deadline at Mulund dump

In a letter dated May 12 to the civic body, the company sought more time to complete processing of the remaining nearly nine lakh metric tonne legacy waste, saying “acute shortage of diesel and commercial LPG have created operational hurdles that remain entirely beyond our control”.

The original deadline for bio-mining work at the dumping ground was October 2024, and this is the fourth time the contractor has sought an extension.

The Mulund dumping ground, spread over 60 acres, was officially shut for fresh garbage dumping in January 2018, with surveys indicating nearly 70 lakh metric tonne legacy waste had accumulated at the site. The BMC subsequently appointed Bio Mining India to excavate, segregate and scientifically process the waste while reclaiming land, at a cost of about ₹558 crore.

Out of the contractual target of 70 lakh metric tonne, processing of 8 lakh metric tonne waste is pending, officials said.

Dattatray Warshe, project manager of the bio-mining facility at the dumping ground, said the site requires 13,000-14,000 litres of diesel per day to run at full capacity, but current procurement was limited to 4,000-5,000 litres due to severe shortage, reducing operational capacity to nearly one-third.

“We have around 150 dumpers, 45 excavators and five waste-processing machines which run on diesel. It has become extremely difficult to function at full capacity in the present situation, as we need additional diesel for transport, ” Warshe told HT.

Under an arrangement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), fuel is supplied through tankers directly to dumpers and excavators at the dumping ground as it does not have any storage facility.

As on Wednesday, nearly 8 lakh metric tonne waste remained to be processed, which would require 180 working days, Warshe said.

Bio-mining is typically carried out during the ‘fair season’ between October-November and May, and operations are halted during the monsoon, the project manager said.

“With the monsoon, one can never be sure. It can get extended,” he said, explaining the rationale behind the request for a fourth extension of the deadline.

Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner (solid waste management) said the civic body was still examining the request and a decision would be taken after a meeting with the municipal commissioner. Operations have been allowed to continue until a decision is taken, he noted.

A senior civic official, however, said that considering the present situation, the contractor would have to be granted one more extension so the remaining work can be completed within the timeline.