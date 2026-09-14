Dilapidated iron gate at Tardeo building falls on 23-year-old, police book caretaker for negligence

MUMBAI: Nearly 20 days after a 23-year-old woman suffered multiple fractures when a dilapidated iron entrance gate at Sachinam Heights in Tardeo fell on her, the police have registered an FIR against the building’s caretaker for alleged negligence.

The incident took place on August 27, when the woman, Jenny Yazdi Dara Bamji, was returning from the Ambamata Temple on the building premises after offering prayers. She sustained serious injuries after the gate at the main entrance fell on her.

According to her father, Yazdi Dara Bamji, 58, a businessman and resident of Zoroastrian Colony, he received a call from a woman at around 9.45am informing him that an iron gate at the entrance of a building near the Ambamata Temple had fallen on his daughter. The woman told him that she had taken Jenny to Bhatia Hospital for treatment.

When Bamji reached the hospital, he learnt that Jenny had gone to the Ambamata Temple at around 9.30am, as was her routine. While she was returning after offering prayers, the iron gate at the main entrance of Sachinam Heights fell on her. Sangeeta Prajapati, who had just stepped out of the building’s gymnasium, subsequently took Jenny to Bhatia Hospital, where doctors admitted her as an in-patient.

Doctors informed Bamji that his daughter had sustained an injury to the back of her head, fractures to both cheekbones, a nasal fracture and a severe internal injury to the roof of her mouth (palate). Three of her teeth were also broken.

Following the incident, Bamji visited the building and checked CCTV footage from its ‘B’ Wing. He observed that the main entrance had a dilapidated iron gate. He subsequently approached the police and provided details of the incident.

The police have booked the building’s caretaker, Vinay Babu Shah, 53, under Section 125(b) (causes grievous hurt by acting so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the complaint, Shah, who was responsible for maintaining the premises, had allegedly left the iron gate standing without securing or fastening it and without taking necessary safety precautions.

The police said they have issued a notice to Shah directing him to appear before them for further investigation.