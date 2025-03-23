MUMBAI: Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, the deceased celebrity PR manager, has written to the senior inspector of the Malvani police and the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Malvani division, seeking documents that were part of the investigation into his daughter’s death. Salian, who has approached the Bombay high court seeking justice for his daughter, requires the documents as part of his case. Disha’s father seeks probe report, case documents from Malvani police

On Friday, Salian filed a petition with the court, seeking a fresh investigation into his daughter’s death. Disha was found dead after allegedly falling from a high-rise in Malad on the night of June 8, 2020. Salian has, however, claimed she was gang-raped and murdered, and an elaborate plan was hatched by the police, political figures and other influential individuals to hush up the case.

In his letter dated March 22, Salian stated that the investigating officers and the ACP had completely disregarded the law. He contended that he has not been provided the final investigation report with all the documents and material; photographs, videos and panchnamas; CCTV footage; call detail records; forensic reports and pen drives; post-mortem report; and mobile phone and a laptop of Disha.

The letter observed that by denying him these documents, the police officers concerned had flouted mandatory legal provisions. “Submission of the inquiry report in court would have made it accessible to the public and potentially exposed the procedural lapses, suppression of material facts, and unlawful efforts to shield influential individuals,” said the letter.

In his petition, Salian states that he believes his daughter’s alleged murder was part of a larger conspiracy, where the Mumbai police, political figures and influential individuals in Bollywood and the media worked in tandem to create a false narrative. They had also allegedly destroyed crucial evidence and silenced those who dared question the official version of the events, he stated. Among the political figures named is Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, and actors Rhea Chakraborty, Sooraj Pancholi and Dino Morea.

In his petition, Salian has also stated that officers with the Malvani police, Rohan Rai and then mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar had played a pivotal role in pressuring him into accepting that his daughter’s death was accidental. According to him, Disha was subjected to brutal sexual assault and murdered to silence her as she had become aware of a high-profile crime involving the sexual assault of a minor girl at an elite party attended by powerful individuals.

Salian’s letter to the Malvani police observed that if the police investigation report had been submitted in court, the magistrate would have had the authority to order further investigations, potentially exposing the broader conspiracy. It claimed the investigating officer had, in fact, handed over Disha’s mobile phone and laptop to her fiancé Rohan Rai, a co-accused in the case. “The earlier investigating authorities have manipulated records to falsely portray the case of murder and gang-rape as a suicide,” stated the letter.

Disha’s father has now sought the complete inquiry report and all supporting documents, her mobile phone and laptop, certified copies of all station diary entries and movement register entries, and copies of all administrative orders issued in respect of the transfer of the investigating officers in the case.