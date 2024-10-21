MUMBAI: The number of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) Conciliation and Dispute Resolution Forum (CDRF), the go-to arbiter for aggrieved home buyers, has been increased from 15 to 52. The forum was established with the objective of providing resolution to home buyers at the earliest. It tries to amicably resolve disputes between home buyers and developers. Dispute Resolution Forums of MahaRERA increased to 52

Since the forum’s roll-out in January 2018, MahaRERA has received 5,958 cases, of which, 1,749 grievances, mostly from the homebuyers, have been resolved.

Till January 2018, there were 15 forums - 10 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and five in Pune. The current number stands at 52 across the state. The 52 CDRFs are spread across Nashik, Nagpur, Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Vasai and Mira Road. Of the 4,209 pending cases, hearings are being held on 533.

The conciliation forum route is sought after because of time-bound disposal of cases - within 60 days, and within 90 days in exceptional circumstances. Otherwise, cases take months and years to reach a resolution.

“At the first stage of the case, the home buyer is provided with the alternative to opt for a resolution through the Conciliation Forum. This option is adopted only if both the parties are willing to proceed,” said Manoj Saunik, chairman, MahaRERA. “In case of a deadlock, the complainant has the option to reapproach MahaRERA. The rights and merits of the cases remain intact. Given the flexibility that the Forum provides, there is an increase in its popularity.”

No MahaRERA officials participate in the Forums, which comprise representatives from consumer bodies, self-regulatory organisations of developers (currently, there are six self-regulatory organisations of developers of which, three are involved in this initiative, while attempts are underway to get the others on board), and the complainants themselves. The hearings are conducted virtually. The model has been replicated in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.