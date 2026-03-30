District council chief polls row: Satara SP Tushar Doshi sent on compulsory leave

The Maharashtra government on Monday sent Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi on compulsory leave pending an inquiry into allegations of police misconduct during the recent Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) presidential polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the election even as the Sena-National Congress Party (NCP) combine had the members. (Representative file photo)

As an interim arrangement, additional superintendent of police Vaishali Kadukar has been given temporary charge of the district police administration. When contacted, Kadukar’s office confirmed that she had taken charge.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the election even as the Sena-National Congress Party (NCP) combine had the members. Some cross-voted, and two NCP members were arrested on kidnapping charges while they were on their way to vote. The constituents of the ruling BJP-led alliance fought local polls in the state separately.

Last week, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde lamented the “murder of democracy,” saying it should never have happened. He raised the issue in the assembly and said he was an eyewitness to the developments. Shinde said he contacted Doshi and Maharashtra Police chief Sadanand Date to ensure all council members vote. He added that the two NCP members were prevented from doing so despite assurances.

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Shinde quoted Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai as telling him that NCP members were booked in cases dating back five to ten years, a day before the election. He added that he urged Doshi and Date to allow NCP members to vote first and then proceed with any legal action, as no one should be deprived of their voting rights. “Stopping individuals from voting is a crime and amounts to the murder of democracy.”

Shinde said Doshi and Date assured him in separate conversations that the NCP members would be allowed to vote. “But police took them into custody from outside the polling booth despite opposition from our ministers and lawmakers present,” he said.

Despite the ruling alliance holding 35 seats in the 65-member body, the BJP secured an unexpected victory. Opposition leaders have alleged that the result was influenced by last-minute political manoeuvring as well as the alleged role of the police during voting.

The situation escalated further after a scuffle reportedly broke out between Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai and NCP leader and minister Makarand Patil inside the polling area. Eyewitnesses said the altercation added to the volatile atmosphere and underscored the collapse of order during the process.

Reacting sharply, Desai questioned the role of the police, alleging bias and misconduct. He raised concerns over the credibility of the system if elected representatives themselves faced such issues during an official electoral exercise.

Taking cognisance of the allegations, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, ordered a formal probe into the episode. As an immediate administrative measure, Doshi was sent on compulsory leave until the inquiry is completed.