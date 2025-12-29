Diva-ROB project’s construction to begin soon amid land acquisition disputes

Thane: The long-delayed Diva Road Over Bridge (ROB) project on the Central Railway section is finally moving forward, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. With the land survey now completed, the TMC plans to finish the project by December 2026, thereby reducing delays to the trains and easing the traffic congestion along the Diva level crossing on the railways. Thane, India - December -28, 2025: The long-pending Diva ROB project is finally set to be completed. The land survey has been concluded, marking a major milestone for the project that began in 2019.. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, December -28, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The project began in 2019 with both the Central Railways (CR) and the TMC responsible for its construction. While the CR’s section over the railway tracks has been completed, painted, and ready for use, the ramps which will lead to the bridge on both sides of the ROB, are under the TMC. The civic body says that despite several delays due to land disputes, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the demolition of 11 buildings, and the rehabilitation of 364 families, the construction is expected to resume in a few months.

However, landowners whose properties were acquired for the project continue to dispute the process claiming that the ROB is illegal and that they have not received any compensation from the TMC. Several landowners said the project’s progress may not be as smooth as projected, and warned that the lack of compensation would lead to further disputes and delay the construction.

Villagers whose land flanks the railways near the Diva station have protested the ROB’s construction and alleged that their land was acquired without consent and in violation of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. They have also questioned why the compensation they are promised is significantly less than the compensation given to those whose lands were acquired for the Bullet Train project.

According to the landowners, land acquired for the Bullet Train project largely comprised marshy and mangrove areas with no residential, agricultural, or commercial activity, yet compensation ranged between ₹40–60 lakh per guntha, or nearly 1,000 sq.ft. In contrast, the land required for the Diva ROB lies close to the railway station and has a high residential and commercial value.While landowners have demanded compensation at four times the ready reckoner rate, similar to what was paid by the central government for the Bullet Train project, the TMC has capped compensation at 2.5 times the rate.

Subhash Mhatre, a landowner from the west side of Diva, said, “My seven guntha land has been taken by the TMC for the ROB. Land acquisition does not mean work can begin immediately. There is a long legal process involving surveys, acquisition, and compensation. There are several irregularities in the process followed by the TMC and the government. Until we are satisfied, we will not allow construction on our land.”

Pandurang Bhoir, another landowner on whose property the east-side pillars of the ROB have stood for the past 4.5 years, said, “The Diva ROB is a classic example of how government agencies start projects without first acquiring land. As per the law, no tender can be issued unless 100% of the required land is acquired. My 13 guntha land was illegally taken, my building was demolished, and I have still not received any compensation. I have approached the high court seeking compensation along with interest from the TMC.”

Amol Kendre, a social worker from Diva, said the lack of compensation has kept the project stalled for years. “Due to TMC’s mistakes, the bridge work has been halted for several years, causing severe traffic congestion and inconvenience to local residents as well as Central Railway passengers,” he said.

An official from the TMC, requesting anonymity, said that land belonging to 11 owners is involved in the project. “Surveys for nine landowners have been completed, while two remain. Around 6,000 square metres of land is required. The remaining surveys will be conducted in the next one or two months, after which compensation will be paid and work will resume,” the official said.

Impact of the incomplete ROB on Central Railway

According to the railways, the Diva level crossing opens around 39 times daily, allowing about 900,000 vehicles to pass along the busy east–west route. Each gate opening delays train services by an average of 5 to 7 minutes, which increases to 8 to 12 minutes during peak hours. Incidents such as trespassing or accidents can halt services for up to 20 minutes.

In 2024–25, Central Railway recorded delays to 2,558 suburban train services over a 10-month period due to the level crossing. Overall, the crossing affects nearly 90 trains daily on the CSMT–Kalyan route, resulting in overcrowding on platforms and inside coaches, forcing commuters to travel under unsafe conditions.