Division of Mumbai seats an uphill task for MVA

Mumbai: The opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is in a tough spot over allocation of seats in Mumbai among the constituents for the upcoming assembly polls. While the city has 36 assembly segments, the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) have sought 20, 18 and seven seats, respectively. The three main parties in the coalition have staked claim over at least two seats, while the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have staked claim over at least six other seats. Another five seats held by the BJP have no found takers, increasing chances of hard bargaining within the coalition.

MVA insiders said all the three parties have staked their claim over Versova and Andheri East, while both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have expressed interest in fielding candidates from the Byculla, Colaba, Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Vandre East and Chandivali constituencies. No party seems interested in contesting from the five constituencies which are currently represented by the BJP – these include Malabar Hill, Vile Parle, Charkop, Borivali and Mulund.

Shiv Sena (UBT), which had won 14 seats in Mumbai during the 2019 assembly poll when the party was undivided and three seats during the recent Lok Sabha poll, believes they are in the strongest position among the allies. The party has sought 20 seats within the city, including those having a sizable Muslim population such as Vandre East.

“This is because Shiv Sena (UBT) realised during the Lok Sabha polls that it has started getting Muslim votes,” said an MVA insider.

The Congress is keen on contesting 18 seats. The party had secured four seats in the city in the previous assembly poll and one seat during the recent Lok Sabha poll. It also emerged as the single largest party in the state during the Lok Sabha election by winning 13 seats.

“The party is keen to regain lost ground, especially considering the changed scenario where people have started looking at the Congress as an alternative to the BJP,” said the MVA insider quoted earlier.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), which won eight out of the ten seats it contested during the Lok Sabha poll, though none in Mumbai, has sought seven seats. These include Anushakti Nagar, Kurla, Ghatkopar East, Versova, Andheri West and Dahisar.

“Barring Anushakti Nagar, none of the other seats are held by the Shiv Sena (UBT) or the Congress. This will make it difficult for allies to deny the party’s claim,” said the MVA insider. NCP (SP) had earlier sought Vile Parle too, which both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress were amenable to, but it backtracked later, the source added.

The Sharad Pawar-led party had secured the Anushakti Nagar seat during the previous assembly poll. But Nawab Malik, who was elected from the seat, sided with the faction headed by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during the split in the party last year, leaving NCP (SP) without a strong leader in the city.

Apart from a clamour for seats among the three main parties, MVA will also have to concede some seats to smaller partners like the Samajwadi Party, which could complicate seat-sharing talks further.