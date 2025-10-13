Mumbai: A doctor and her associate, who posed as a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist, were booked on Saturday for allegedly cheating a 79-year-old man of ₹4.5 lakh. The police said that the accused lured the victim into investing in antique pieces and Copper Iridium, a valuable rare-earth metal alloy and promising him returns worth crores. Doctor, associate posing as DRDO scientist, booked for duping 79-yr-old man of ₹4.5L

According to the Achole police in Vasai, the victim, Shabbir Nagdawala was acquainted with doctor, Dr Usha Mehta, who ran her clinic in Ambadi Road, Vasai West. In July, when Nagdawala visited her, she introduced him to her associate, Parmeshwar Din Pal, who claimed to be a scientist working at the DRDO. “He showed me an identity card, which made me believe that he was telling the truth. Since a respectable doctor vouched for him, I did not have any doubt,” said Nagdawala, a resident of Evershine City in Vasai East.

After a few meetings, Pal asked Nagdawala to invest in antique pieces he was going to get from Kolkata. He lured the victim in, telling him that an investment of merely ₹4 lakh could lead to crores of profit. “Initially I was asked to pay ₹50,000 by the doctor. She went to Kolkata and called me from there claiming that she was about to get her hands on the antique pieces,” said Nagdawala.

The police said that Nagdawala told the doctor he wanted the deal to happen in front of him and went to Kolkata in August. “For seven days I stayed there while the two of them went on meetings and assured me everyday that the antique would be delivered soon,” said Nagdawala. The police added that the duo took a total of ₹4.5 lakh from Nagdawala in a month but failed to deliver any product. Growing suspicious, Nagdawala finally approached the deputy commissioner of police Purnima Shringi.

The Achole police officers said that they have registered an FIR under sections 318 (4) (cheating) 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “We have called the complainant to record a detailed statement. After that we will know what kind of antiques were promised,” said police sub-inspector Guru More, of Achole police station.