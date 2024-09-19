Kalyan doctor booked for selling blind couple’s newborn baby for 50,000

Thane: A 30-year-old Kalyan-based doctor was booked on Monday under the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly selling a newborn baby boy of a blind couple for ₹50,000. The couple reported the situation to the Childcare Unit of the district after the doctor, identified as A Dhoni from Ganapati Nursing Home, did not hand them their baby for eight days, leading to the registration of a case against him. Kerrabai Rohit Gurav, 30, with her child. (Pramod Tambe)

Kerrabai Rohit Gurav, 30, mother of two children, came to know about her third pregnancy when she was four months pregnant. Initially, she sought an abortion due to financial difficulties but was persuaded by Dr A Dhoni to carry the pregnancy to term, with promises to cover their hospital expenses and the education of two other children.

“The doctor told me I couldn’t abort the baby. He said that his distant relative wanted to adopt it and assured me that he will cover my two children’s education expenses,” said Gurav. “However, on August 23, when I went to the hospital for delivery, he sent my family home, claiming that it will take another day for the delivery. But he performed the delivery around 11:30pm when no one was present and didn’t show us the baby.”

The baby boy was born on August 23 at Ganapati Nursing Home, but Dr Dhoni had kept the infant away from the parents for eight to ten days. He also asked them to pay the hospital bill.

“For eight days, we pleaded with the doctor to return our baby. Initially, he said the baby was in an observation box because it hadn’t cried at the time of delivery. Later, he claimed he had sold the baby to a family for ₹50,000, and after taking his share, he would give us the remaining amount. We told him we didn’t want the money; we wanted our baby.”

Additionally, the doctor allegedly gave the mother some pills to stop the lactation process without her consent. Following intervention from a social worker, the baby was eventually returned to the couple.

However, Dr Dhoni has denied all allegations, asserting that they are false. In his official statement to the police and media, he said, “The child was in the hospital, and the parents were unwilling to take the baby. I am not at fault.”

The parents, however, allege that he has not provided them with the baby’s medical file and is demanding payment of hefty hospital bills.

Based on a complaint from a Child Welfare Committee Officer a case was registered against him at the Khadakpada police station. Amarnath Waghmode, Senior Police Inspector, Khadakpada Police Station, said, “We received a complaint from a blind couple and have registered a case against Dr Dhoni under Sections 81 and 82 of the JJ Act. We are currently investigating the matter, recording statements, and will add further charges if warranted.”