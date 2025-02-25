THANE: A 28-year-old doctor lost his life on Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle skidded on the 17th Section of Hira Ghat Road, a potholed and highly damaged stretch in Ulhasnagar. The victim, identified as Dr Hanumant Baburao Doifode, was a resident of Beed and had been working as an intern obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Central Hospital, a state-run establishment in Ulhasnagar, for the past one and a half years. Doctor dies after mobike skids on potholed Ulhasnagar road

According to the police, the accident took place at around 2 pm. The potholes caused the bike to skid, resulting in a fatal fall. Dr Doifode was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kalyan, but despite the medical team’s best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries around midnight due to excessive blood loss and damage to his lungs.

Following the post-mortem at Central Hospital, the intern’s body was sent to his native village, Kej Kasari in Beed, early this morning. He leaves behind his parents, a wife and a six-month-old daughter.

The police have begun an investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage, to gather more evidence. Senior police inspector Shankar Avtade of Ulhasnagar police station said that based on the CCTV footage, further legal action would be taken.

The potholes on this stretch of road have long been a cause for concern for residents, but despite repeated complaints the road continues to be neglected. Locals are now demanding immediate repairs and better road maintenance to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents of Ulhasnagar. “The road conditions here have been deplorable for months,” said Shivani Jaiswal, expressing her frustration over the recurring issue of potholes. “We are lucky that more accidents haven’t happened. The authorities need to take immediate action.”

Shravan Singh, another resident, voiced his anger at the municipal corporation’s negligence. “It’s tragic that a young doctor, who was helping people, has lost his life due to the government’s failure to fix basic infrastructure,” he said.