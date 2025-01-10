Mumbai: Arogya Sakhi, a free women-centric app to raise awareness on women’s health issues was launched on Thursday by Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies (FOGSI). The federation represents about 46,000 obstetricians and gynaecologists across India. Arogya Sakhi will regularise dissemination of information on issues surrounding cervical cancer, vaccinations, menopause, and pregnancy. The app, funded by UNICEF, will be available for download from January 10. Doctors launch medically-accurate app for women’s health

Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, who took over as the FOGSI president on Thursday, said, “In a society where self-diagnoses and self-medication is rampant, there is a need for an app which gives the right kind of information verified by doctors”. Search engines pull up information from all blogs and websites, which are not always authentic. “We receive patients at our clinics who read information online and believe the myths on non-verified sites. This makes our treatments more challenging” added Dr Tandulwadkar.

Arogya Sakhi will help women of all ages who seek information online. It has solutions to minor doubts like suitable cough and cold medications during pregnancy, or if a specific food can be consumed or not. It will also raise awareness about cervical cancer vaccination and various other UNICEF and FOGSI-run programs. It is also beneficial to those who may feel some symptoms but do not have the bandwidth to go to a doctor. “However, if the symptoms are severe it is advised to seek professional help,” the doctor added.

The app also features a finder section to find the nearest FOGSI doctors for personal consultations and treatments. In future updates, the app users will be able to take online consultations from these doctors.