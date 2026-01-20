Doctor-YouTuber Sangram Patil stopped again at Mumbai airport after BJP complaint

MUMBAI: London-based doctor and YouTuber Sangram Patil, who was frisked and detained at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on January 10 after a look-out circular (LOC) was issued against him upon a complaint filed by BJP IT-Cell, was again stopped at the airport on Monday while he was flying back to Manchester, United Kingdom. Mumbai, India - Jan. 19, 2026:Dr Sangram Patil at Nariman Point in Mumbai, India, on Monday, January 19, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Patil, a British national of Indian origin and a native of Jalgaon, said immigration authorities halted him on the basis of the LOC, preventing him from travelling as per schedule. He is facing a criminal case for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

“I was to travel to Manchester and had my schedule fixed but the immigration authorities stopped me based on the Look-Out-Circular (LOC) issued against me. As a result, I could not travel and now my wife and I are held back in India,” Patil said, adding that the interruption had thrown his plans into disarray.

On January 10, Patil was detained and questioned for around 15 hours soon after landing in Mumbai with his wife. He claimed that he had co-operated with the investigating agencies and that officers had assured him the LOC would be withdrawn after questioning.

“I have been unnecessarily targeted despite co-operating with the investigating agencies and it is unlawful. When I was detained, I was questioned after which they (the police) had promised to withdraw the LOC,” he said.

Patil further claimed he had informed the police about his return date and said he was later unable to reach the officers. “I had told them that I will be returning back on January 19… now they have stopped answering my calls,” he added.

The doctor said he had acknowledged making the social media posts, but maintained that it was within his democratic rights and did not amount to promoting enmity or inciting violence, as alleged in the FIR. “I will consult legal experts and approach courts if necessary,” he said.

An FIR was registered against Patil at NM Joshi Marg police station on December 18 for allegedly posting content that defamed Prime Minister Modi. Police said Patil has a large social media following and had posted several allegedly defamatory articles and remarks about BJP leaders.

The complaint was filed by Nikhil Bhamre, social media coordinator of the Maharashtra BJP, who told police he came across an objectionable post while browsing online and raised the matter with party leaders before approaching the police.

Police said Patil gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and built a substantial audience across social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.