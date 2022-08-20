Dogs caught from residential complex in Nerul not violent, says NMMC

Dog feeders of Seawoods Estate Sectors 54, 56 and 58, Nerul, are a delighted lot as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has notified that the six dogs earlier caught by the animal department are healthy and non-violent.

On August 9, the NMMC, acting on the complaints by residents that the dogs bite unprovoked, had undertaken the drive to capture the dogs. The move, however, was opposed by dog feeders in the area.

The letter issued on August 18 stated that the agency In Defense of Animal (IDA) had kept the dogs captured from the society under observation for six days.

“The dogs captured from the complex were observed for any ailments and behavioural issues. After observing for six days, the agency entrusted with the work has reported that the dogs are healthy and not aggressive, therefore fit to be released back to their original spot,” said Shriram Pawar, veterinary officer and deputy municipal commissioner.

The decision is a victory for the dog lovers. “We have been proven to be correct as none of the dogs in the complex were aggressive. In fact, it is the security personnel of the estate that misbehaves with them. The animals are threatened on a daily basis and if the animals retaliate, it is shown as aggression,” said a resident.

Advocate Siddh Vidya, also a resident of the complex, has termed the notice to be a positive development as the attempt to forcibly relocate the dog has failed. However, the animals are now observed to be afraid and don’t step out even to feed from the spot designated outside the complex.

“The dogs are traumatised to the extent that they won’t go out even for feeding. The spots allotted for feeding by the management are adjacent to the plot where the animals were kept. Feeders are struggling to provide food in whatever ways possible,” said the advocate.

Concerned about the growing antagonism faced by animal feeders and lack of awareness about animal cruelty laws among the police department, city-based animal activists had a meeting with Commissioner of Police, Bipin Kumar Singh. The meeting was convened at the Commissionerate office on August 17 wherein animal activists Seema Barun Tank and Utpal Khot sought from the police chief to issue a circular similar to the one released by the Mumbai Commissioner on July 26.

“Mumbai Commissioner’s move to issue a circular describing the various animal laws and the ways of implementation has come as a boon for the feeders of the city. We need a similar initiative even for Navi Mumbai wherein feeders and animal rescuers face a lot of hardships. In spite of sitting for hours at a police station, there have been many instances where even a regular complaint is not taken, forget about filing an FIR in matters of animal cruelty,” said Seema.

The commissioner was briefed about the issues faced by animal feeders and the role police can play in resolving the conflicts. The two-page circular reflects upon the role of the concerned senior police inspector while dealing with animal-related cases, applying all the relevant provisions of the law.

Repeated attempts to get the commissioner to respond went in vain.