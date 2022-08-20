Dogs caught from residential complex in Nerul not violent, says NMMC
Dog feeders of Seawoods Estate Sectors 54, 56 and 58, Nerul, are a delighted lot as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has notified that the six dogs earlier caught by the animal department are healthy and non-violent. Dogs kept in observation for six days for behavioural issues and ailments, said to be healthy and not aggressive
Dog feeders of Seawoods Estate Sectors 54, 56 and 58, Nerul, are a delighted lot as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has notified that the six dogs earlier caught by the animal department are healthy and non-violent.
On August 9, the NMMC, acting on the complaints by residents that the dogs bite unprovoked, had undertaken the drive to capture the dogs. The move, however, was opposed by dog feeders in the area.
The letter issued on August 18 stated that the agency In Defense of Animal (IDA) had kept the dogs captured from the society under observation for six days.
“The dogs captured from the complex were observed for any ailments and behavioural issues. After observing for six days, the agency entrusted with the work has reported that the dogs are healthy and not aggressive, therefore fit to be released back to their original spot,” said Shriram Pawar, veterinary officer and deputy municipal commissioner.
The decision is a victory for the dog lovers. “We have been proven to be correct as none of the dogs in the complex were aggressive. In fact, it is the security personnel of the estate that misbehaves with them. The animals are threatened on a daily basis and if the animals retaliate, it is shown as aggression,” said a resident.
Advocate Siddh Vidya, also a resident of the complex, has termed the notice to be a positive development as the attempt to forcibly relocate the dog has failed. However, the animals are now observed to be afraid and don’t step out even to feed from the spot designated outside the complex.
“The dogs are traumatised to the extent that they won’t go out even for feeding. The spots allotted for feeding by the management are adjacent to the plot where the animals were kept. Feeders are struggling to provide food in whatever ways possible,” said the advocate.
Concerned about the growing antagonism faced by animal feeders and lack of awareness about animal cruelty laws among the police department, city-based animal activists had a meeting with Commissioner of Police, Bipin Kumar Singh. The meeting was convened at the Commissionerate office on August 17 wherein animal activists Seema Barun Tank and Utpal Khot sought from the police chief to issue a circular similar to the one released by the Mumbai Commissioner on July 26.
“Mumbai Commissioner’s move to issue a circular describing the various animal laws and the ways of implementation has come as a boon for the feeders of the city. We need a similar initiative even for Navi Mumbai wherein feeders and animal rescuers face a lot of hardships. In spite of sitting for hours at a police station, there have been many instances where even a regular complaint is not taken, forget about filing an FIR in matters of animal cruelty,” said Seema.
The commissioner was briefed about the issues faced by animal feeders and the role police can play in resolving the conflicts. The two-page circular reflects upon the role of the concerned senior police inspector while dealing with animal-related cases, applying all the relevant provisions of the law.
Repeated attempts to get the commissioner to respond went in vain.
-
Close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan arrested by Thane cops
The Thane Crime Branch property cell nabbed Billal Mustafa Sayyed on Friday, a gang member of gangster Chhota Rajan and who was arrested in 2011 and had jumped parole from Nagpur jail. He was awarded life imprisonment for killing Iqbal Kaskar's bodyguard. In 2011, Arif Sayed alias Baeel was shot dead on the ground floor of Kaskar's residence at Pakmodia street of South Mumbai. Since then Sayyed was on the radar of the police officials.
-
BMC issues 3-day deadline to raze 3 dilapidated buildings in Borivali society
Mumbai: A day after the 44-year-old dilapidated building in Om Shree Geetanjali Nagar Society, Borivali West, came crashing down, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered razing of three more buildings in the same society that are in poor condition. The civic body has also issued the society and its developer a three-day deadline till 11 am on Monday to start the demolition drive.
-
Two FIRs against city textile company for duping banks of ₹59.26 crore
Mumbai The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has registered two first information reports (FIRs) and booked seven directors of a Lower Parel-based textile company for allegedly duping two multinational banks; DBS Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, to the tune of ₹59.26 crore. The accused company and its directors availed loans from the two banks by mortgaging their textile machinery and stocks.
-
Maha ATS nabs man from Shirdi for planting IED under Punjab cop’s vehicle
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a man from Shirdi on Saturday in connection with an improvised explosive device (IED) planted under the vehicle of an officer of the Punjab police, an official said. Earlier this week, the Punjab police had arrested two people from Delhi in connection with the IED found hidden under the SUV of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality of Amritsar.
-
Can’t host visitors, no contact with co-accused, court tells Varavara Rao
Mumbai The special NIA court has imposed several conditions on Telugu poet Varavara Rao, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon case. One of the conditions require Rao to stay in Mumbai and not host any gathering at his residence. He is also restrained from interacting with any of the other accused. Rao's lawyer approached the special court on Wednesday requesting it to set bail conditions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics