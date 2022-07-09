Dombivli hawkers take lead in following guidelines on single-use plastic
The hawkers on Gupte Road in Dombivli are setting an example by not giving plastic bags to their customers. This move comes after the Central Government issued guidelines asking the State Government to ban the use of single-use plastic from July 1.
The hawkers have put up placards over their handcarts and stalls stating ‘Dear consumer, please do not ask for a plastic bag – as directed by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Thanking you, hawker’.
“If there is a rule for everyone that needs to be followed, then why not do it by ourselves rather than someone reminding us. We have put up the colourful placards this time so that it is eye catching, and people know about it. We have prepared uniform placards for all the hawkers and vendors,” said Abhay Dubey, 43, a hawker who leads the group of around 400 hawkers at Gupte Road.
“Either the hawker gives paper covers or bags, or they don’t give any bag to the customers. They simply ask the customers to cooperate. This will take some time to ensure that the entire hawking zone is plastic-free. We are doing our best to achieve it,” added Dubey.
In a move to save the environment from the menace of plastic pollution, the Centre has issued guidelines asking the States to ban the use of ‘single-use plastic’ from July 1, 2022. Single-use plastic refers to items that are used only once and are discarded after their immediate use.
“In Dombivli, hawkers agreed to ban the use of plastic immediately and, as suggested, they also put up placards explaining to the customer that no plastic bag will be given. Around 50% of the hawkers have done this while the others are also joining. We will motivate the hawkers in Kalyan too to follow this,” said Vijay Bhoir, in-charge officer, encroachment department, Dombivli, KDMC.
“Even the customers should ensure that they don’t ask for plastic bags and carry their own. I personally prefer carrying my own bag,” said Radhika Apte, 32, a resident of Gupte Road, Dombivli.
Ulhasnagar police book mother, uncle for forcing 15-year-old girl into marriage with man in Gujarat
A 15-year-old girl who was forced into marriage with a Gujarat resident, escaped from her in-laws' house in Gujarat 10 days after the wedding. She reached Hill Line Police station in Ulhasnagar to register a complaint on July 7. Her father is an auto driver. A Ghaste, API from Hill Line police station, said that the girl was brave enough to go to them despite all the harassment from her family.
Technical problem affects Trans Harbour train services; Thane Panvel route also impacted
A technical problem in the overhead wire between Airoli and Turbhe stations on the Trans Harbour line resulted in disruption of train services for around two-and-a-half hours on Saturday afternoon. The breakdown happened at 12.40pm and was restored by 3.10pm, when the train services resumed. Till then, all trains on both the routes of the Trans Harbour line were stalled and its impact was seen on the Thane-Panvel route as well.
264 ha of forest land to be diverted for irrigation project in Alibag
Mumbai A total of 264 hectares of forest land, equalling 12 Oval Maidans in size, are proposed to be diverted in Alibag by the state irrigation department for the Sambarkund irrigation project, which will provide water to 2,528 hectares of agricultural land in Raigad district. Of this, 238 hectares of land will be submerged due to the construction of a metre earthen dam across the Sambarkund River, a tributary of the flood-prone Kundalika river.
BMC asks SC to vacate stay on further works on Coastal Road
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday, July 8, sought the Supreme Court's permission to proceed with “other development works” on its newly reclaimed Coastal Road land. This includes development of gardens, car parking, landscaping and “allied activities” which are currently barred by a December 17, 2019 order of the apex court. At the time, the SC had allowed the BMC to proceed with reclaiming the land, but prevented any further developments.
HP on high alert as weatherman predicts heavy rains till July 12
With the weatherman predicting heavy rains for the next three days in Himachal Pradesh, its government on Saturday put the administrations across 12 districts on high alert. The regional meteorological office in Shimla had on Friday issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours. A warning of heavy rains has been issued in the state till July 12.
