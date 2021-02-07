Dombivli police nab brothers for stealing 2-wheelers
Manpada police in Dombivli arrested two brothers involved in 11 two-wheeler theft cases. The police have recovered 11 two-wheelers that the siblings had planned to sell to a garage owner to modify them.
The duo, identified as Yogesh Bhanushali and Mukesh Bhanushali, residents of Netivali village, Kalyan, confessed to committing more vehicle thefts in the past.
According to a police officer, the accused did odd jobs and started stealing bikes over the last few months. They had worked in garages and hence knew how to unlock bikes parked on the roads.
An officer said, “In the last one week, we have received three complaints of bike theft from a few societies. We formed a team and studied CCTV footage of several roads. We got an image of the accused with a stolen bike. We followed their trail and on Friday arrested them in Kalyan. The recovered two-wheelers are worth ₹4 lakh. We are looking for one more accused involved with these two. The three have stolen bikes from Nashik, Kalyan, Dombivli and Thane.”
