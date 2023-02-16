Domestic help loses entire savings to part-time job scam

Mumbai: A 54-year-old woman, who works as domestic help, lost all her savings of ₹2.04 lakh to a part-time job racket. The victim – identified as Asha Das – tried to supplement her daughter’s earnings, who works in a bank in Andheri.

The police said that on February 7, Asha received a WhatsApp message offering her a part-time job, where all she had to do was like YouTube videos and subscribe to channels. Asha completed two such ‘tasks’ and was paid small amounts in return, due to which she believed the accused.

“Asha, 54, was then told that she would get higher remuneration if she became a member of their premium group by paying ₹2,000. Asha did so and even got a return of ₹2,800, which further won her trust. Subsequently, the accused convinced her to send increasing amounts of money, starting with ₹5,000. At every step, the accused told her that he could release her ‘returns’ immediately but the more she ‘invested’, the more she would earn,” said an officer with the Oshiwara police station.

The officer added that in a few hours, the amount went up from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 per transaction. When Asha ran out of money, her daughter spoke to the accused, who said that no funds would be released unless more money was paid. Ultimately, the mother and daughter realised that they were being taken for a ride.

“In all, Asha lost ₹2.04 lakh in a single day. She then consulted some family friends and approached us on Wednesday evening. We immediately registered an FIR of cheating and impersonation under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act,” the officer said.