MUMBAI: A 44-year-old man was arrested by the Dongri Police on Monday for having 940 grams of cocaine in his possession. Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted his scooter and found the contraband worth ₹4.70 crore stored in the boot space under the scooter seat. Dongri resident with cocaine worth ₹ 4.70 cr, arrested

The incident took place around 10pm on Monday. The accused, Imran Yakub Sheikh, is a Dongri resident. According to Pravin Mundhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, the police team had prior information that he would be arriving there a spot and that he was carrying a commercial quantity of cocaine. Both the drugs and his scooter were seized by the police. “We are investigating the trail to see who this was meant to be supplied to. The accused is a first-time offender,” Mundhe said. He added that it is unclear as to where the drugs were procured from.

Sheikh was arrested and booked under section 8 (prohibition of certain operations from cultivating to selling coca plant) and 21 (contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.