Mumbai: All traffic commissionerates in Maharashtra have been directed to ensure that their officers behave courteously with motorists and don’t coerce them into clearing pending e-challans. Don’t coerce motorists to clear pending e-challans, traffic police told

Only courts can confiscate vehicles in cases of non-payment of pending fines, the circular issued by Maharashtra’s Additional Director General of Police (ADG) (Traffic) on March 4 clarified, and directed the traffic police to take disciplinary action against officers who fail to follow instructions.

The circular was issued pursuant to a meeting held on March 2 under the chairmanship of transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. During the meeting, which coincided with a nationwide transports’ strike, representatives of various transporter associations raised concerns about the traffic police unnecessarily stopping vehicles and forcefully collecting pending e-challan penalties from drivers.

The traffic police halt vehicles for a long time and seek bribes if fines are not paid; they also behave rudely with drivers and forcefully seize vehicles and related documents, transporter associations said in the meeting.

Dr Priyanka Narnaware, Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) said the circular specifying model working procedures, was issued based on discussions at the meeting.

“We received the circular two days ago and have told all traffic personnel to comply with it,” Narnaware said.

Bal Malkit Singh, advisor to the All India Motor Transport Congress and a member of the Maharashtra Transporters’ Action Committee welcomed the directives issued by the ADG (traffic).

“After we raised concerns regarding harassment of drivers and illegal recovery of e-challan dues, the authorities have now issued clear orders to stop such practices. This is a big relief for the entire transport fraternity. We hope the directions will be strictly implemented on ground,” Singh said.