Don’t take action against me, wife, Somaiya requests state
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya urged the state government not to take any action against him and his wife Medha in the alleged toilet scam.
Somaiya said that his wife or their NGO — ‘Yuvak Pratishthan’- were not involved in any such scam as claimed and they are ready to provide whatever information the state government desires.
Somaiya made the request by writing a letter to Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary, state urban development department on Saturday. The allegations are related to Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation and all the civic bodies that come under the urban development department.
On Friday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged misuse of Mira-Bhayander civic body funds by an NGO (non-government organisation) run by the Somaiya family.
“We have not done any scam… Yuvak Pratishthan too has not constructed any toilet without guidance of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The scheme was brought back in 2002-04 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister. It was started on pilot basis in seven civic bodies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Yuvak Pratishthan is one of the NGOs that cooperated for its implementation. Medha Somaiya has done a PhD on slum rehabilitation and thus help was sought. It was not a private scheme but all the decisions for its implementation were taken either by the state government or the concerned civic body,” stated the three-page letter.
“We have serious cognizance of the attempts to malign our image. I request you not to get misused by the false allegations made by Sena leaders to defame Medha Somaiya,” it adds.
Raut said that he would expose a “toilet scam” involving the Somaiya family. “Funds of Mira-Bhayander municipal corporation were misused by Kirit Somaiya and his family. I have all the evidence and a case is being filed against that,” he said on April 15.
Gagrani was not available for comment.
On April 13, Somaiya was granted pre-arrest bail by the Bombay high court in the case over the alleged misappropriation of funds to preserve INS Vikrant, the first aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy. The matter is being investigated by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
-
23 sub-registrar offices in Pune run by clerical staff
After the suspension of 44 Inspector General of Registration office staffers in Pune for various charges related to acts of omission and commission, at least 519 registration offices are under the scanner of the state government after it received complaints related to Real Estate Regulatory Authority violations by the clerical staff. Out of 29 sub-registrar offices in Pune, 23 were being run by clerical staff.
-
Derailment: Constables miss PSI exam due to train delays
Mumbai Over a hundred police constables could not appear for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission departmental exam for the post of police sub inspector as local train services were disrupted on the Central line due to the Friday night derailment between Matunga and Dadar. A 35-year-old police constable, who left from his residence in Mulund at 7:40am and boarded the train at 8:10am, was stranded at Vikhroli for more than an hour.
-
Enraged over son’s marriage, UP man stabs daughter-in-law, her mother, sister
Enraged over Anwar's son's marriage, a man stabbed his daughter-in-law, Salman's wife Nida (22)'s mother and sister here, police said on Sunday. They said a case was registered and the accused arrested. “On Saturday evening, Anwar went to the house of Salman's in-laws. He started an argument there which escalated and he attacked Salman's wife Nida (22), her mother Zarina (50) and her sister Nadiya (20) with a knife,” Station House Officer, Thakurganj Police station, Harishankar Chandra said. Their condition remains critical, the SHO said.
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 127 cases in a single day; no death reported
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 127 new Covid-19 cases, a jump of nearly 30 new infections since Saturday. There were no covid-19 deaths across the state in the last 24 hours, a health official said. The Mumbai metropolitan region reported 80 cases. The total cases in Maharashtra now stand at nearly 79 lakh. The Maharashtra government on March 31 had withdrawn all restrictions related to the covid-19 pandemic.
-
Major fire breaks out at Haryana chemical plant, Delhi firefigters called in
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory at theKundli area of Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday evening. On a special request from Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a godown in the Pandey Nagar area in Mumbai's Nalasopara. A fire also broke out in New Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall near the Green Park metro station on Sunday.
