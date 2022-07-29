Doors of Virar-bound AC local train fail to open at 8 stations
MUMBAI: In a major technical failure, the doors of the air-conditioned local train of three coaches did not open at eight local train stations on Thursday afternoon. The automatic doors of AC local trains operating between Churchgate and Virar railway stations did not open at Andheri, Borivali, Dahisar, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar railway stations.
Railway authorities had to manually open the doors for passengers to board and deboard from the AC local train compartment. The train halted at Borivali railway station at 3.39 pm and was held up till 3.47 pm to inspect why the doors did not open. At other stations, the doors of the three compartments were opened manually by railway personnel.
The local train was delayed by a total of 10 minutes till it reached the Virar railway station.
“The doors were manually opened and closed for passengers from Borivali to Virar railway stations. System override was given at Borivali but was not successful and then the batteries of the electronic systems were reset at Virar, following which the train started functioning normally,” said a senior Western Railway official, who did not want to be named.
Prima facie, the Western Railway has stated that there were issues with the sensors of the AC train. The train was then moved to Mumbai Central car shed.
The zonal railway has launched an enquiry into the incident and will be taking steps to prevent such incidents in future. “It looks like a problem in the sensors and control card of the local train. We are investigating the issue and a detailed analysis is being done,” added the railway official.
Passengers took to Twitter to recall earlier incidents of AC local doors not opening.
A similar incident occurred on July 12 on the Central Railway door of the compartment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bound Kalyan AC local and did not open at Dadar railway station and passengers had to de-board at Byculla railway station. Central Railway has initiated a probe into the incident.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
