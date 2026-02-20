Double decker Elphinstone ROB to be ready by Sept

Mumbai: The state government and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have directed the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) to complete work on the lower deck of the double decker road over bridge (ROB) that will replace the British-era Elphinstone bridge by April this year, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. The MRIDC is currently pulling down the portion of the century-old steel bridge that passes over Western Railway tracks, during 3-hour blocks at night when train movement is stalled (Raju Shinde)

“Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the chairman of MMRDA, recently met MRIDC officials and directed them to expedite work on the bridge, so that the lower deck is ready by April and the upper deck by September,” a senior MMRDA official said, requesting not to be identified.

Cranes are placed on either end of the ROB and welders are engaged in cutting dismantled steel girders next to the rail tracks.

The portion of the old bridge over Central Railway tracks will be dismantled once the WR section is complete, and the new double-decker ROB that will come up in its place, spanning 132 metres, will comprise a critical part of the Sewri-Worli connector.

Sources in the MMRDA said coordination issues and operational differences between MRIDC, CR and WR have led to delays in the project, particularly over approvals, block timings and execution planning.

“The MRIDC initially told us that they would complete the lower deck of the ROB by September. But this would delay the Sewri-Worli Connector. So we have asked them to finish constructing the lower deck by April,” the MMRDA official quoted earlier said.

MRIDC officials, however, said the Central Railway portion of the existing bridge was handed over to them on November 7, 2025 while the Western Railway portion was handed over on December 30, 2025.

“We have been given a schedule of 365 days to complete this double decker bridge. But we are making all efforts to complete the project by September 2026, which is 10 months,” an MRIDC official said, requesting not to be identified.

Sources in the MRIDC said a dispute with the railways over charges payable for carrying out work on railway premises was delaying the project.

“The railways is demanding ₹106 crore as way-leave and other charges from MRIDC. But this amount is very steep, as the total project cost is ₹167 crore,” an official said, requesting not to be identified.

Bldgs to be pulled down

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has refused to accede to demands of 83 project-affected families in Prabhadevi West to rehabilitate them in the cluster redevelopment project underway in their neighbourhood, or waive the ₹12-20 lakh charges for additional space in the rehabilitation units compared to their current homes.

The 83 families, residing in Laxmi Sadan and Haji Noorani Chawl which will be pulled down for the project, had already accepted allotment letters for rehabilitation homes in MHADA buildings in Elphinstone Road, Dadar, Wadala, Antop Hill, Jacob Circle and Sewri, officials said.

“The Mhada units are larger than their existing homes, and the families will have to pay for the additional space,” a senior MMRDA official clarified. No waiver would be provided to them, he confirmed.

“One of the two buildings will be vacated and demolished soon, so that work on constructing a pillar at the spot can start,” the official noted.

In January, L&T Realty Developers Limited bought the 1.34 acre Khatri Estate near the two project-affected buildings for ₹448.6 crore, to develop a commercial complex. The company has initiated the process of acquiring surrounding residential buildings and is currently conducting surveys of existing structures and families, residents of the locality said.