Dr Rakesh Barot appointed new dean of Kalwa hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2023 12:49 AM IST

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appointed Dr Rakesh Barot as the new dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appointed Dr Rakesh Barot as the new dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

Barot, who is head of eye surgery department of the hospital, will hold additional charge as the medical health officer of the public health department of the corporation.

Dr Barot was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the suspension of Dr Yogesh Sharma, the dean of the Kalwa hospital on the orders of chief minister Eknath Shinde who visited the hospital to inaugurate a refurbished labour ward and the surgery section on March 4.

Shinde had inaugurated multiple development projects during his visit, including the renovated sections of the hospital, the beautification of creek-side waterfronts in Kopri, and Kalwa, a traffic island in Wagle Estate, several road works and electric and CNG-run buses that were inducted in the Thane Municipal Transport undertaking.

During the visit to the hospital, the resident doctors complained to Shinde about the poor living standards at the hospital’s hostel for resident doctors. Minutes later, Shinde asked municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar to fix the responsibility for the poor conditions and facilities and take appropriate action. The same evening, Bangar issued the orders for the suspension of Dr Sharma and his deputy Dr Suchit Kumar Kamkhedkar.

Dr Barot has been working with the Kalwa hospital for several years. He also teaches at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College attached to the hospital.

