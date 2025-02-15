MUMBAI: The highly anticipated third edition of the Dr Sanjeewani Deshpande Memorial Elocution Competition, an intercollegiate event organised by the Vidyalankar Group of Educational Institutes, is set to take place soon. Aspiring orators have until Saturday to submit their entries for a chance to compete in this prestigious contest. Dr Sanjeewani Deshpande memorial elocution competition returns for third edition

Participants can showcase their public speaking skills across a diverse range of thought-provoking topics, including the impact of social media, the vision of Viksit Bharat, and the role of artificial intelligence. Speeches can be delivered in English, Hindi, or Marathi, with attractive prizes awaiting the winners.

The competition will unfold in three stages. The initial round will be held on February 20 at the Vidyalankar Campus in Wadala followed by the grand finale on February 22. This year, Hindustan Times (HT) is the official media partner for the event.

Named in honour of Dr Sanjeewani Deshpande, a revered educator and key figure in Vidyalankar’s history, the competition celebrates her contributions to academia and institutional development. A distinguished scholar with a PhD and MA in English as well as an MA in Public Administration, Dr Deshpande was instrumental in shaping the institute’s identity. She was known for mentoring underprivileged students and encouraging faculty members to pursue research and higher education. Her innovative vision also played a significant role in the award-winning architectural design of the Wadala campus.

The competition provides students with a platform to refine their oratory skills and engage in meaningful discourse on contemporary issues. This year’s topics include: Living in the Time of Social Media, Viksit Bharat as the New Superpower, The Power of Youth to Drive Sustainability, Simplicity as the Key to Happiness, Green India, Harnessing AI to Drive Sustainability, Virtual Leadership in Today’s World and Prioritising Vernacular Languages.

A panel of judges will evaluate the participants, offering valuable feedback and insights. The panel includes retired professors Anupama Nerurkar and Devayani Ganpule, actor and harmonium artist Vighnesh Joshi, BioSpectrum Asia’s chief editor Milind Kokje, Ruia College Hindi department head Pravin Bisht, actor-writer-director Chinmay Kelkar, Kirti College English professor Gauri Sarda, MD College Hindi faculty member Usha Dubey, and HT’s political editor Shailesh Gaikwad.

Interested candidates can register for the competition at https://shorturl.at/U6VEl