    DRI busts smuggling syndicate, arrests 13, seizes 10.5 kg gold

    Investigations revealed that the transnational syndicate adopted a sophisticated modus operandi wherein transit passengers from Dubai to Singapore, Bangkok, and Dhaka via Mumbai acted as carriers

    Published on: Oct 12, 2025 6:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    MUMBAI: Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday busted a major drug-smuggling racket and arrested 13 people involved. The apprehended individuals include foreign nationals, staff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), and others. The agency also seized 10.488kg of 24-karat, foreign-origin gold, valued at approximately 12.58 crore.

    Among those arrested were two Bangladeshi nationals, six Sri Lankan nationals, two CSMIA staff of a meet-and-greet service, two handlers, and the mastermind, who was in Mumbai.

    Investigations revealed that the transnational syndicate adopted a sophisticated modus operandi wherein transit passengers from Dubai to Singapore, Bangkok, and Dhaka via Mumbai acted as carriers, concealing gold in egg-shaped wax capsules inside their bodies. Once they arrived in Mumbai, they discreetly handed over the capsules to complicit airport staff within the international departure area. The staff in turn illicitly took it outside the airport premises and delivered it to handlers and receivers, who coordinated with the mastermind.

