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    Driver booked for allegedly blackmailing employer with secret photos, demanding ₹20 lakh to stay silent

    MUMBAI: A 38-year-old businessman from Goregaon allegedly found himself at the centre of an extortion racket after his personal driver secretly photographed him with several women and allegedly demanded 20 lakh to keep the images from reaching the businessman’s wife

    Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 8:39 AM IST
    By Vinay Dalvi
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    MUMBAI: A 38-year-old businessman from Goregaon allegedly found himself at the centre of an extortion racket after his personal driver secretly photographed him with several women and allegedly demanded 20 lakh to keep the images from reaching the businessman’s wife.

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    The accused, identified as Shailendra Singh, was booked by the Aarey Colony police on Saturday on charges of extortion.

    According to the police, the complainant works as a location scout for film shoots and had employed Singh as his driver for the past four years. Since Singh regularly accompanied him to meetings and work assignments, he allegedly began discreetly taking photographs and videos of the businessman, particularly when he was seen interacting with women.

    Investigators said Singh later used the images to allegedly blackmail his employer, threatening to send the photographs to his wife unless he was paid 20 lakh.

    “He claimed he would expose the businessman by sharing the photographs with his wife if the money was not paid. He initially demanded 20 lakh and later agreed to settle for 10 lakh,” a police officer said.

    The police said the businessman, fearing the consequences, allegedly paid Singh an initial instalment of 25,000. The remaining amount was to be paid later, after which the accused had allegedly promised to delete the photographs and videos.

    However, instead of paying the balance, the businessman approached the Aarey Colony police, who registered an FIR under Section 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.

    Police said the alleged blackmail began on July 1 and Singh was booked on Saturday.

    During the investigation, officers also learnt that the complainant had been in a four-year relationship with a television actress who died by suicide in 2016. Police, however, clarified that the information has no direct bearing on the extortion case and the investigation remains focused on the allegations against the driver.

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    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Driver Booked For Allegedly Blackmailing Employer With Secret Photos, Demanding ₹20 Lakh To Stay Silent
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