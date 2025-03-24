Menu Explore
Driver molests Australian navy sailor

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Mar 24, 2025 08:26 AM IST

MUMBAI: Police arrested tempo driver Anil Kamble for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old woman from the Royal Australian Navy near Bombay Port.

MUMBAI: The police on Saturday arrested a tempo driver for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old woman from the Royal Australian Navy, who is deployed at a New Zealand ship docked at Indira dock, Bombay Port trust (BPT).

Driver molests Australian navy sailor
Driver molests Australian navy sailor

According to the police, the victim was invited to a food festival at FSTC, Naval Dock, for which a private bus around 7pm was arranged for pickup by the Indian Navy. She left the festival after 9pm and visited a restaurant near Colaba Gateway with two colleagues. From there, the trio boarded a taxi for Green Gate, BPT, where the tempo which was supposed to take them back to the ship was parked.

Around 11.30pm her colleagues got into the vehicle first and the driver shook hands with them. When it was the complainant's turn, the driver went to shake hands using his left hand and then grabbed her using his right. He allegedly pulled her towards him and touched her inappropriately. The victim told the police she immediately pushed him away, abused him, and sat in the vehicle.

She took a picture of the driver on her phone during the drive back. After reaching the ship around 11.45pm, she narrated the incident to her colleagues. The matter was then brought to the concerned officer of the Indian Navy, who took the victim to the Yellow Gate Police Station. An FIR was registered against the driver, Anil Kamble, 32 and he was arrested. He was produced before court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till Monday, said a senior officer of the Mumbai police.

