News / Cities / Mumbai News / Drizzle in parts of Mumbai

Drizzle in parts of Mumbai

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 10, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Mumbai experienced a drizzle after a hot day with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. The showers were caused by a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian sea. Maximum and minimum temperatures were above normal, and the forecast predicts similar temperatures for the next few days.

Mumbai: Many parts of Mumbai witnessed a drizzle at around 11pm on Tuesday after a day of cloudy skies, when the maximum temperature exceeded 30 degrees Celsius. Areas which received light to moderate showers included Juhu, Kandivali, Powai, Navi Mumbai, Jogeshwari, Sakinaka, Borivali, BKC and Andheri.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the showers were caused by a cyclonic circulation over the south-east and east-central Arabian sea. Goa and Ratnagiri also received 1mm and 18.2 mm of rain respectively over the preceding 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in Colaba and Santacruz on Tuesday touched 32 degrees Celsius and 31.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature in Colaba was 23 degrees Celsius, while in Santacruz, it was 22.2 degrees Celsius. Both the maximum and minimum temperatures were a few degrees above normal, and humidity was 80 and above.

The forecast for the next few days in Mumbai predicts indicates minimum temperatures between 19 to 22 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

