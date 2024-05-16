Drones, remote-controlled aircraft banned in Mumbai for Modi’s visit

MUMBAI: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VIPs visiting the city for the Lok Sabha election campaign, the Mumbai police on Wednesday imposed a ban on flying drones, paragliding, balloons, kites and remote-controlled microlight aircraft. Modi addressing a campaign meeting in Kalyan on Wednesday. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The order, signed by Akbar Pathan, deputy commissioner of police (operations), stated that the ban had been imposed in Ghatkopar, Dadar, Chembur, Vikhroli, Kanjur-Marg, Tilak Nagar, Airport, Sahar, Vile-Parle, Worli, Mahim and Shivaji-Park. The police said the ban was imposed to prevent any untoward incident using the devices.

The preventive order by the Mumbai police is under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Many VIPs and party workers are expected to attend the program and therefore some checks needed to be put in place on activities in and around Mumbai, said a police officer.

The order will remain in force on Wednesday and Friday and a person violating the order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

According to the order, the police are apprehensive that terrorists or some anti-social elements may use the devices to mount an attack and there was also a likelihood of a breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity, danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property during the visit.

Modi will also likely address a rally in Shivaji Park on Friday along with Mahayuti leaders like chief minister Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.