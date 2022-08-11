Drum makers from UP are back in Bhiwandi, but business has taken a beating
For 18-year-old Mohammad Asif, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, August is the month to travel to Mumbai and earn a livelihood by creating beautiful percussion instruments like drums or dholaks.
Asif and 15 others with the same skill set have taken shelter under the Rajnouli Bridge at Bhiwandi Bypass Road and create drums of different sizes. Their arrival marks the onset of the festive season wherein these drums are popular among revellers.
This group, which also has senior citizens, has been visiting the city for decades and used to occupy the APMC Market in Bail Bazaar in Kalyan.
Asif said, “The market had a lot of filth from the rotten vegetables, thus we decided to change places. This is also a highway, so there are people from different cities who pass by the junction. They stop to look at the drums and many even buy them from us. The earnings from the sale are sent to our family in the village.”
The group from Lucknow makes hundreds of drums and sells them for anywhere between ₹100 and ₹700, depending on the sizes and materials used. There are two types of drums created – one of card boards and the other of wood. The group, however, claimed that the demand for the drums has dipped recently with very few people buying it for their children, or for some religious programmes and celebrations.
“The sale has dipped more since the pandemic. Earlier, we used to sell at least 200-300 drums. Now, it has come down to 70-80 or maximum 100. On a day, hardly two or three drums are sold. With the business not doing good, we cannot opt for a rental place for the work,” said Asif.
After the festive season is over, the group shifts to Pune city to continue the business there.
“The drums are made of materials that we bring from our native. Once we receive all the materials here, we start making the drums. They are kept under the bridge for sale. We also roam across cities, especially in rural areas to sell them. Our drums are sold in Mumbai, Thane, Kalwa, Kalyan, Dombivli and Ulhasnagar,” said Nazim Ali, 28, another craftsman who travels from one city to another to sell the drums.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
