Drunk biker, pillion dies after ramming into divider on SCLR

Mumbai: Two friends, travelling on a two-wheeler, died on Thursday after the drunk biker lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a divider on the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR).

The deceased – identified as Ganesh Arade, 40, a resident of Santacruz East and Rupesh Pednekar, 40, a resident of Ambernath – were heading towards Chembur from Santacruz to meet another friend. Arade, who used to work as a supervisor in a private firm, stayed with his wife and 13-year-old son, while Pednekar, who was the housekeeping in charge in a society, stayed with his wife and 10-year-old daughter.

According to the police, they received a call around 8:30pm and were informed that two persons, who suffered severe injuries on their heads and faces, were lying unconscious on the SCLR. On reaching the spot, the police learnt that locals had rushed the duo to Rajawadi Hospital.

Arade and Pednekar died while undergoing treatment, a police officer said, adding that after inspecting the accident spot, it appeared that the biker lost control and crashed into the divider and the duo was dragged along with the vehicle for 20 to 30 metres.

“We have recorded the statement of Arade’s wife, who said her husband had consumed alcohol in the evening and said that he was going to meet his friend. They argued as well when Arade’s wife asked him to not take his two-wheeler because he was drunk. Arade, however, took his activa and left from home,” said senior inspector Sunil Kale of the Tilak Nagar Police Station.

The police have registered a case against Arade due to rash and negligent driving and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

The bodies were handed over to their respective family members on Thursday itself, said the police officer.